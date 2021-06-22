Ayurvedic practitioner suggests top three tips for quick Covid recovery

Traditional Indian spices and herbs which are known to boost immunity find more takers in the COVID-19 times. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

After a long battle, Covid-19 cases have started to decline and states are gradually lifting the imposed lockdowns. However, there are still many patients who are in recovery. While prescribed medicines are necessary to treat the virus, there are also certain Ayurvedic ways that can help one feel better, said Dr Dixa Bhavsar in an Instagram post.

Here are the top three tips that can help you recover from Covid quickly, as per the expert.

Steam inhalation

Boil 500 ml of water and add two tablespoons of carom seeds to it. You can also add 4-5 tulsi leaves, one teaspoon of turmeric, and a handful of mint leaves.

“However, just carom seeds will do its work,” said Dr Bhavsar.

*Boil it for 10-12 minutes.

*Once it is boiled, take it off the stove and inhale the steam for 10 minutes.

*Do it at least 4-5 times/day.

ALSO READ | Have mild COVID symptoms? Ayurvedic doctor shares effective home remedies

Here are tops 3 tips that can help, suggested Dr Dixa Bhavsar. (Source: Dr Dixa Bhavsar/Instagram Story) Here are tops 3 tips that can help, suggested Dr Dixa Bhavsar. (Source: Dr Dixa Bhavsar/Instagram Story)

Gargling

How to prepare the gargle:

*Take 250-300 ml of water and add one tablespoon of turmeric and half tablespoon of salt and boil it for five minutes. Once it is warm enough to touch, gargle with it and keep your immunity high.

*”You can gargle 4-5 times/day. It’ll make you feel less congested and soothe your throat like anything,” said Dr Bhavsar.

Pranayamas

Anuloma viloma

Bhramari

Bhastrika and

Kapalbhati Pranayam

Method

*Practice each of these pranayamas for 5-10 mins twice/thrice a day.

*Pranayamas can be done on an empty stomach or three hours post meals.

She also highlighted that “these suggestions are beyond medicine and treatment”, so you obviously need to do it along with the medicine/treatment prescribed to you by your doctor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle