Rishab Rikhiram Sharma says 10 years of living in the US has reduced his spice tolerance

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has been living in the US for over a decade now, and compared to Indian cuisine, American food can taste relatively bland. Admitting that his geographical location was responsible for reducing his spice tolerance, Sharma said, “My spice tolerance is a little low,” adding, “I feel like women generally do have a higher spice tolerance.”

While there’s no universal rule, some individuals may find that their tolerance for spicy, greasy, and fried foods decreases as they age, said Dr Vinodha Kumary, deputy chief medical officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute. This is especially true if you have been consuming relatively bland food for a while.

Why does spice tolerance reduce in some people?

According to Dr Kumary, as people age, their digestive systems may become less efficient. This can result in slower digestion and a reduced ability to tolerate foods that are heavy, spicy, or greasy.”

Slower metabolism makes it more challenging to digest heavy, fatty foods efficiently. “This can lead to discomfort, bloating, and digestive issues, prompting individuals to gravitate towards lighter, more easily digestible meals,” said Dr Sangeeta Tiwari, clinical nutritionist at Artemis Hospitals.

Some individuals may develop sensitivities or intolerances to certain foods as they get older. “Spicy, greasy, and fried foods can be particularly problematic for those with digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or gastritis,” mentioned Dr Kumary.

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Moreover, hormonal fluctuations, particularly in women during menopause, can influence food preferences and tolerance levels. “Changes in estrogen levels can affect taste perception, appetite, and digestion, making certain foods less appealing or harder to tolerate,” mentioned Dr Tiwari.

However, daily consumption of very spicy food is not universally suitable for everyone. Fitness expert and dietitian Garima Goyal shared that individuals prone to acid reflux, gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome, or haemorrhoids cannot tolerate excessive spice as it can irritate the gastrointestinal lining, trigger heartburn, or worsen discomfort. The key distinction lies between spiced and overly spicy.

Traditional Indian cooking uses a blend of spices not merely for heat but for digestion and balance. “When prepared with moderate oil, adequate fibre, and appropriate spice levels, vegetarian Indian meals can be both gut-friendly and nutrient-dense,” shared Goyal.

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Ultimately, the body adapts to spice over time, and many people tolerate it well if their overall gut health is strong.

Vegetarian food—spicy or not—can be incredibly wholesome and nourishing when balanced correctly. “The focus should always remain on portion control, digestive tolerance, and overall dietary quality rather than simply whether the meal contains chillies or not,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.