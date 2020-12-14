scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

What is the correct way to drink water? An Ayurvedic expert explains

From when to how much, Dr Dixa Bhavsar explains everything about the right way to drink water.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 8:50:15 pm
water, how much water is needed, hydration, how much water to drink, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, how much water should you be drinking, drinking water benefits, facts about drinking water,Here's what you need to know about the act of drinking water. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all drink water to keep ourselves hydrated and maintain good health. But did you know that there is a certain way you should be drinking water for optimum health benefits? Surprised? Here’s ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar explaining some common aspects about drinking water that many of us may not know about but are necessary for good health.

Take a look at her post below:

When is the best time to drink water?

*Whenever you are thirsty. “Ayurveda hasn’t mentioned drinking water first thing in the morning. But since you haven’t eaten anything for 7-8 hours, it’s a good idea to drink lukewarm water in the morning, but only if you feel thirsty,” mentioned Bhavsar.

body positivity, body positive image, health, water diet, fasting, study, research, indian express, indian express news Ensure you are drinking water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

How should you be drinking water?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While sitting. “Avoid drinking water while standing as it can have an adverse effect on your kidneys, and can even lead to arthritis. Sitting while drinking water allows your body to better filter the nutrients and direct the water to areas that need nourishing, rather than going directly into your stomach with a force, as it does when standing. Also, we typically drink water a lot faster while standing, which brings your nerves into a state of tension,” she explained.

What is the best way to drink water?

Instead of gulping a glass of water, enjoy it by drinking sip-by-sip.

ALSO READ | Drinking water and still feeling thirsty? Use this simple tip to stay hydrated in summer

What temperature water is best for you?

Either room temperature or tepid (lukewarm) water. “Please avoid icy cold water,” she mentioned.

How much water to drink?

“I was also under the impression that we need to drink plenty of water for better skin, immunity, and digestion. But that’s not correct. If you drink a lot of water, you might feel bloated. Also, it could dampen your digestive fire and increase kapha dosha. So, water is important and you need to drink enough but not more. Try to listen to your body. You’ll know when your body needs water and when it needs food. Just needs a little bit of practice and you’ll ace listening to your body and feeding it accordingly,” mentioned Bhavsar.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Sonam to Priyanka: Bollywood-inspired lehenga ideas for the wedding season

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement