This is what actually happens to the skin when rice water is left on the face overnight

Rice water is praised for brightening skin, but should you leave it on overnight? (Source: AI Generated)

Rice water has long been a part of traditional beauty routines, often praised for its potential to improve skin texture, brighten complexion, and add a natural glow. From DIY skincare enthusiasts to viral social media Korean skincare trends, many people are now experimenting with applying rice water to the face, with some even leaving it on overnight in the hope of maximising its benefits. The appeal is understandable: it’s simple, affordable, and rooted in practices passed down for generations.

However, as with any skincare trend, the way it is used can make a significant difference. Leaving any substance on the skin for extended periods, especially overnight, can have effects that aren’t always obvious at first. Factors such as skin type, concentration, preparation method, and even hygiene can influence whether rice water soothes the skin or causes irritation. While it may seem harmless, prolonged exposure raises important questions about the skin barrier, sensitivity, and overall safety.