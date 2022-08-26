Should you eat rice if you are suffering from PCOS or diabetes? Find out here

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder among women, caused due to altered lifestyle and dietary habits, along with other factors. Among other things, one of the most talked-about implications of PCOS is the possible occurrence of Type 2 diabetes, later in life. Several studies point out that women with PCOS are four times at greater risk of developing diabetes.

In both conditions, experts stress the importance of consuming healthy foods and monitoring weight loss. Consumption of refined carbohydrates, such as white rice, is strongly discouraged. As such, should you completely stop eating rice if you have PCOS or diabetes? According to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor, portion control is the key!

“Yes, you may eat rice even if you have PCOS or diabetes, but you must recognise that portion management is essential. And your meal should include plenty of vegetables in the form of subzi and salad, as well as some dal, curd or non-veg for protein,” the expert started out saying.

Highlighting the importance of diet and activity in case of PCOS and diabetes, she added, “Every day, you must monitor your diet to ensure that your blood sugar does not climb to a dangerous level. Hence, consuming low GI ( Glycemic Index) foods becomes important.”

Rice, on the contrary, is abundant in carbs and has a high GI. Thus, “if you have diabetes or PCOS, you should avoid consuming it in big quantities,” she suggested.

According to Kapoor, the way you cook rice has a crucial impact on its starch content. She suggested the following tips to cook rice the next time.

*Always drain the water while cooking the rice and simply add a tsp of coconut oil or ghee while cooking rice.

*Let it sit for 12 hours (cooked and cooled rice) to boost the resistant starch and reduce calories by 60 per cent. (Works to lower the glucose spike and benefits your gut health)

*If you prefer your rice hot, you may reheat it without changing the resistant starch content.

