Rice vs roti: What is ideal for weight loss?

Have rice and dal for lunch which is a good combination of nutrients. (Source: Getty Images) Have rice and dal for lunch which is a good combination of nutrients. (Source: Getty Images)

Rice and chappati or roti are an important part of a meal in India, be it lunch, dinner or at times aloo ke paratha for breakfast. But with more awareness, besides diet fads taking over our consciousness, we now view them as carbs, which are often deemed unhealthy. Skipping carbs leads to faster weight loss and so rice and roti are seen as something that will interfere with your path to a fitter body.

Eating an excess of either can lead to excess calorie intake, which can lead to weight gain. (Source: Pixabay) Eating an excess of either can lead to excess calorie intake, which can lead to weight gain. (Source: Pixabay)

What is healthier?

Weight loss happens when there is an overall reduction in calorie intake, explains Anushka Baindur, senior dietician at Fortis Hospital. Rice and chapati, when taken in the same quantities, provide more or less the same number of calories. “So rather than opting for one over the other, more thought should be given to the quantity eaten, be it rice or roti,” she explains. An excess of either can lead to extra calorie intake, which can lead to weight gain.

Have a balanced meal

The only difference between the two is the fibre content. Foods with high fibre content makes you feel full faster so you would eat less. Among rice and wheat, whole wheat has the highest fibre content, followed by brown rice and then white rice. But even if the rice has a lower fibre content, it can be balanced by combining it with lots of vegetables and whole pulses, so that one also ends up eating a lesser quantity of rice. Hence, the message here is to eat either rice or roti within limits and balance the meal with a protein like dals, pulses or lean meat and lots of vegetables.

