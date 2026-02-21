Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver

The key is to watch out for simple fixes that actually work: better meal timing, protein at breakfast, and strength training are the smallest steps in a positive direction.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 21, 2026
3 habits to reverse fatty liver. (AI generated)
Insulin resistance and fatty liver often start silently — with signs like belly fat, fatigue, sugar cravings and brain fog. But what most Indians don’t realise is that our metabolism may be struggling long before diabetes develops. Mini Mathur took to Instagram to share 3 Indian habits that are making our livers fat and insulin-resistant, and we are taking notes.

What’s insulin resistance, you ask? It is a condition in which the body’s cells are unable to respond normally to insulin, the hormone that helps regulate blood sugar. It can be caused by various factors such as poor diet, lack of activity, stress, smoking, and alcohol use. However, the good news is that small, consistent lifestyle changes can lower blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity, and even reverse early-stage prediabetes and fatty liver.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, Liver and Multi-organ Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune, said that alcohol usage and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are the two most frequent causes of fatty liver. “Alcoholic fatty liver disease can result from excessive alcohol consumption (90% of those who regularly drink alcohol may develop fatty liver disease), whereas NAFLD is linked to conditions like obesity, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets (rich in refined carbs and saturated fats), and metabolic conditions, including insulin resistance and diabetes,” he told indianexpress.com.

Avoid eating before bed Avoid eating before bed. (Source: Freepik)

MIni Mathur mentioned 3 habits Indians above the age of 40 are guilty of in this regard:

Mistake #1: Eating late

According to Kanikka Malhotra, a certified diabetes educator, late dinners disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm. Insulin sensitivity drops at night, so late eating leads to higher sugar and cortisol levels overnight. “Over time, this pattern increases the risk of poor control and complications. Choose early dinners and prioritise veggies for steadier blood sugars and overall metabolic health,” she shared.

Mistake #2: Little or no protein in breakfast

Starting with a high-protein, low-glycemic breakfast sets a powerful tone for the day, helping stabilise blood sugar and reduce cravings. According to Malhotra, balancing every meal by thoughtfully including healthy fats and fibre while reducing the sugar load creates steadier energy and improved insulin sensitivity, without starving or resorting to restrictive dieting. Equally important is addressing stress and sleep, which are often overlooked factors that profoundly impact hormone balance and blood sugar regulation,” she added.

Mistake #3: Not strength training

Malhotra said it improves blood flow, reducing the risk of complications such as peripheral neuropathy and diabetic retinopathy. Furthermore, it helps manage weight, lower blood pressure, and reduce cholesterol levels, all of which are essential to preventing heart disease, a common complication for diabetics.

The key is to look for simple, effective fixes: better meal timing, protein at breakfast, and strength training are small steps in the right direction. Small lifestyle changes can improve your lab results more than extreme diets ever will.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Advertisement