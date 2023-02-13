Going to a restaurant? Here’s a nutritionist-approved guide to healthy eating

We all love going out for lunch or dinner, once in a while. However, many hesitate to step into a restaurant as “fat, calories, sugar and sodium can add up quickly if you eat out regularly”, according to nutritionist Hanisi Savla.

But, you don’t have to curb your cravings for a nice restaurant meal anymore. Savla listed nine ways you can keep your health in check without compromising on taste while eating out.

Take a look.

Keep it small

With a plethora of options in larger portion sizes available, it can lead to overeating. To avoid that, “ask for half portions, share a large meal with a friend, or pack up part of your meal to take home,” she suggested.

Divide up dessert

No meal is complete without a dessert but it is a known fact that they are rich in calories and fats. So, if you love desserts, split it with your friends.

Avoid super-sizing

The nutritionist added, “Super-sized meal combinations might seem like a good deal, but they’re high in fat, calories, sugar and/or sodium.”

Ask for more vegetables

To make your ordered food relatively healthy and fibrous, “ask for extra veggie toppings on wraps, burgers, pizzas and sandwiches”.

Skip sweetened drinks when eating out (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Skip sweetened drinks when eating out (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Go for whole grains

While eating out, look for dishes with whole grains – quinoa, brown rice, barley or oats.

Get sauce on the side

Did you that sauces, condiments, dressings and spreads can also add fat and sodium to your meals? “Ask for these on the side and then use just enough to get some flavour,” Savla advised.

Ask how food is prepared

How the food is prepared is crucial to maintaining good health. “Order foods that have been steamed, baked, broiled, grilled, or roasted. Fat and calories add up quickly when food is fried.”

Skip sweet drinks

We all get tempted to order sweet beverages when eating out. However, replace them with water or low-fat milk. “Try sparkling water with lemon or lime wedges. If you drink alcohol, limit it to one or two drinks for the day,” she said.

Avoid drinking water with meals

She said that drinking water with your meals can ruin your digestion, leading to gut issues. Thus, keep the glass of water far away when eating.

