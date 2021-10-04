Reset your body after a vacation with these simple tips

With lockdown restrictions gradually easing and normalcy settling in, people have started travelling. While holidays are necessary to give rest to your mind and body, they also end up disrupting your normal healthy schedule as one tends to gorge on unhealthy foods and compromise on a healthy lifestyle during vacations.

As such, it gets difficult to return to the regular schedule afterwards. “Holidays can be really hard on our healthy schedule. We end up complaining that travelling has disrupted our life and made us lazy. On top of it, it takes days to adapt to a healthy routine that was previously followed,” Ayurvedic doctor, Dr Nitika Kohli said.

She, further, shared easy-to-follow steps that would help you “reset your body’s healthy schedule after a vacation”. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Follow these simple tips to reset your body after a vacation, as shared by the doctor.

ALSO READ | Seven effective strategies to cope with stress

Instead of grabbing your phone as soon as you wake up, try to detoxify yourself. Meditate for at least 30 minutes in the morning after a vacation. Meditating in the morning gives your mind some space and rest to be prepared for future adventures. Create a new timetable and slowly start burdening yourself with work. Instead of jumping right into all the pending work, start with a plan of finishing all the tasks priority-wise. Add warm lemon water drink in your morning ritual. Break the pattern of long sleep in the morning and try to wake up with determination. Balance your diet and eat light food. Try to eat foods that are easy to digest and low in fat quotient.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!