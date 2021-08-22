Reset these hormones for an optimal fat loss

Fat loss can be a challenging journey. One needs to not just focus on workout routine, but also on diet as fat loss depends on varied factors. Hormones largely influence weight, which in turn, can be controlled by a special focus on eating habits.

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, you need to reset three hormones — prolactin, insulin and thyroid antibodies — for optimal fat loss. She took to Instagram to share how to reset these hormones by cutting down certain food items from your diet. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Chowdhary (@rashichowdhary)

Here’s what the nutritionist suggested about resetting your hormones.

*Reset your prolactin by cutting out on dairy. Optimal ranges should be between 4-20 ng/ml

*Reset your insulin by cutting your sugar and refined carb intake. Pick slow carbs. Don’t go low carb. Optimal ranges should be less than 7 uIU/mL fasting and should never rise above 30 uIU/mL after one and two-hour checks.

*Reset your thyroid antibodies by cutting out gluten. Optimal ranges should be <2 IU/mL for thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO) and <2 IU/mL for thyroglobulin antibodies (TG).

She, further, explained how these foods impact your hormones.

*Excess prolactin blocks the secretion of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). This can slow down or inhibit the production of eggs. Having dairy products could lead to excess prolactin in the blood (hyperprolactinemia). Another reason could be the development of a lump in the pituitary gland called prolactinoma.

*Refined carbs and sugar-laden foods are easily and immediately utilised for energy by the body because of their simple chemical structure, which leads to a faster rise in blood sugar and insulin secretion from the pancreas – which can mess up your insulin response over time and leaves you hungry almost immediately even after having a big meal.

*Certain foods disrupt the normal functioning of the thyroid, such as gluten. Gluten causes inflammation that slows down thyroid function and triggers an autoimmune response in the body that attacks the thyroid. And that’s because the molecular structure of gluten resembles that of the thyroid. Exclude gluten from your meals. Wheat, barley, rye, and spelt have gluten. Make sure you avoid all the wheat products too, like semolina, vermicelli, broken wheat, wheat pasta, bread, cakes to reset your thyroid.

“You don’t need to give it up completely but you need to minimise as much as possible,” the nutritionist concluded.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle