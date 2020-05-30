Covid-19 and reproductive health: Follow these easy tips to stay safe

Here’s how to take care of your reproductive health in the pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how to take care of your reproductive health in the pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

COVID19, commonly known as coronavirus, has disrupted life as we know it across the world. It is spread through close contact with a carrier of the virus. While there is no proven cure for this disease yet the only thing we can do is protect ourselves and prevent an infection.

The lockdown and the resultant change of lifestyle is shown to impact quite a few gynaecological conditions as well. Menstrual irregularities and missed periods are often due to stress and inactivity, mentioned Dr Anshumala Shukla-Kulkarni,consultant, gynaecology, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery, Koklaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

It is recommended that patients who have polycystic ovaries need to follow a healthy diet plan and routine exercises.

Exercise helps you release stress while keeping you fit. (Source: Getty Images) Exercise helps you release stress while keeping you fit. (Source: Getty Images)

Ensure your diet comprises sugar free, low carbohydrate and high protein foods with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. “There are numerous online fitness classes and regimes that can be followed to stay fit. Routine visits to hospital are avoidable under present circumstances instead tele-consults for minor ailments should be considered. Patients who are on hormone pills and who are post-menopausal, undergoing hormone replacement therapy, should not skip any dose and stock up on the pill,” she explained.

Other precautions

Multivitamin and calcium supplements should be continued especially for elderly women, as risk of DVT (deep vein thrombosis) or thromboembolism increases with inactivity. It is essential to do ankle rotation, knee raises and simple walking for at least 30 min in a day in the house.

Risk of urinary tract infection increases with summers, therefore one needs to consume at least 2-3 litres of water. Barley water and cranberries are known to help prevent urine infections.

In case of excessive bleeding for more than seven days, one should seek medical help.

For other emergencies like severe infection with fever, abdominal pain which is not controlled by oral medications, missed periods with fainting attacks, one needs to seek medical help.

Elective surgeries are not recommended in this period and the urgency of a problem and need for surgery is determined by your gynaecologist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd