Report Card On Child Survival: World is getting better… in India there are gaps, says Bill Gates

Vellore in Tamil Nadu, with 100 per cent institutional deliveries and “98 of 100 children likely to see their fifth birthday”, and Badaun in UP with 58.1 per cent institutional births represent two extremes of the developing world.

This was cited by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates — with data from National Family Health Survey 4 — as he presented the report card on child survival at the annual Goalkeepers event on Wednesday.

“(Statistics show) in 99% districts the situation has improved, the world is getting better even in the toughest places for child survival… in India, which is the world’s biggest developing country, there are gaps. In Vellore, the education and child survival figures are the same as in a rich country with 98 of 100 children likely to see their fifth birthday and most of them likely to get a high school education. (On the other hand) is Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, where 10% children born do not live beyond their fifth birthday and many of them do not get an education past primary school. India is not on track to achieve SDGs but Vellore will achieve them 10 years in advance,” he said.

Goalkeepers is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s campaign to accelerate progress towards the SDGs. By sharing stories and data behind Global Goals, the foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders, who raise awareness of progress, hold leaders accountable and drive action to achieve the Global Goals.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Global Goalkeeper award for the Swacch Bharat Mission.

(The author was in New York on the invitation of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)