Replace sugar with jaggery in your tea for these miraculous health benefits

If you are a tea lover, you would know there is nothing better than starting your day with a perfect cup of tea. But due to the sugar in tea, a lot of people have to keep a count of cups they have daily. Though sugar is widely used in many households and tea-houses, it is not so healthy. And for those who like their tea sweet, it can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels.

There are a lot of substitutes for diabetic patients such as stevia and sugar-free capsules, however, for those who aren’t diabetic, the best option is jaggery. Sugar is the refined product of sugarcane whereas jaggery is a more natural and less processed sweetener. It also adds several other benefits as well.

It is healthier than sugar as it contains a number of vitamins and minerals like phosphorous, iron, magnesium and potassium. Consuming jaggery in winters helps in generating enough heat in the body, keeping you warm inside.

* Jaggery has a positive effect on digestion, especially for people who suffer from constipation. It’s ideal to have your morning tea made with jaggery as it speeds up digestion after the long hours of fasting.

* Jaggery is a rich source of iron, which is an important component of haemoglobin. Eating portions of jaggery every day will increase the intake of iron, which helps red blood cells to carry oxygen from your lungs and transport it throughout your body. It’s super useful for people suffering from anaemia.

* Ginger in tea, when combined with jaggery, will help to improve immunity and keep you away from the common cold and allergies.

* It is rich in antioxidants that help in preventing free radicals damage in the body. It also acts as a cleansing agent which helps to flush out toxins from various organs and gives you healthy -looking skin.

* A controlled amount of jaggery can help in weight loss journey, especially those who struggle to shed extra kilos from the tummy area. It creates a healthy metabolism, which helps digest food better and faster.