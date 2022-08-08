Five reasons why you should replace regular oil with avocado oil

Indian kitchens are incomplete without oils, which are used in the preparation of almost all dishes, especially those that require frying — like fritters. But, the kind of oil you consume dictates your health in the long run, and you must, therefore, be mindful of it.

If you are considering making a switch to some healthier form of oil, consider avocado oil. According to Rakshak Kumar, the marketing director of Avomexicano, avocado oil is one of the healthiest cooking oils and a great source of omegas 3 and 9. It consists of multivitamins like A, D, E, and K, which are loaded with antioxidants that strengthen the immune system.

Kumar lists the following healthy reasons as to why you must include avocado oil in your diet. Read on.

1. Guilt-free snacking

Craving for pakoras, samosas, jalebis, and momos is quite natural. The nutritional properties of avocado oil make it extremely versatile to be used with all possible ingredients and cuisines. It has a high smoke point, making it ideal to cook food requiring high heat of 260-degree Celsius, without losing its flavour. When oils are generally overheated, they start burning which can be carcinogenic (cancer causing) and highly harmful. Avocado oil is said to be versatile, as it can be used for frying, grilling, baking, drizzling on salads, and used in marinades as well as ingested raw or applied as a skincare lubricant.

2. Lowers blood pressure and cholesterol

The less saturated fats a cooking oil has, the better it is for you. Avocado oil consists of monounsaturated fats and limited saturated fat. It also helps lower your LDL levels (bad cholesterol). High levels of vitamin E in the oil protect blood vessels by removing toxins from your body. Including this in your diet also balances levels of essential fatty acids in the kidneys. This regulates the reaction to one’s hormones that control blood pressure.

3. Protects the joints and skin

Fluctuations in temperature and humidity change the level of fluid in our joints. This can directly be linked to more joint pain and stiffness, especially in those who have arthritis. Studies show the consumption and application of avocado oil help strengthen joints.

With monsoons approaching, there is a risk of fungal infections and skin-related allergies. Avocado oil has the ability to penetrate deep into the skin and provide nourishment as it is rich in omega-3 (an immunity booster) and vitamin E which help the skin heal. It can be used to treat skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, dermatitis, heat rash, warts, etc.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Carotenoids, tocopherols, and plant sterols are just a few of the disease-preventing antioxidants that are prevalent in avocado oil to fight free radicals. Consuming it on a regular basis can help lower the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Absorption of nutrients

Avocado oil with high levels of monounsaturated fats enables the nutritional absorption of the oil within the body. Essential vitamins and minerals that the body requires to function are fat-soluble. Avocado oil, in particular, can increase levels of alpha and beta carotenes, and lutein. This is known to benefit your immune system and eyesight.

