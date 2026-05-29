‘One son is not enough’: Doctor raises alarm over 22-year-old expecting her sixth child

Repeated pregnancies at a very young age can place significant physical and emotional strain on women, particularly when pregnancies occur with little recovery time in between. A recent case from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district drew attention after gynaecologist Dr Pragya Tomar shared a video from her clinic on Instagram. The case involved a 22-year-old woman who was five months pregnant with her sixth child.

During the consultation, the woman revealed that she already had five children, four daughters and one son, and had been married as a teenager in what she described as a child marriage. In the video, the doctor questioned the husband, “How old was she when she came to your house?” He replied, “She came to my house when she was 15-16 years old.”

According to the conversation, the family continued planning pregnancies partly because of the desire for more sons, with the husband reportedly saying that one son was “not enough” and that more children would mean more earning members in the future. The wife agreed that they want two sons instead of one.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Tomar also highlighted that the woman was already experiencing health concerns such as dizziness and breathlessness, further stressing the importance of spacing pregnancies to protect maternal health. Questioning the social pressures tied to childbirth and family lineage, she asked whether women should be expected to compromise their health because of these expectations repeatedly. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Is it right to endanger someone’s life in the desire for a son?”

Many users reacted to the video. One user wrote: “This is a cruel world for women.” Another mentioned: “Doctor ka patience level 👏 ek ladke se kuch nai hota ?? Kitne ladke chahye to sab kuch hoga pucho inseee (One son won’t be enough? How many sons do they need for things to happen, someone ask them).” A third person pointed out, “She became a mother before becoming an adult.”

The incident raises broader concerns not only about maternal health risks but also about the emotional burden women may experience when repeated pregnancies are shaped by family expectations, son preference, or limited reproductive autonomy. Story continues below this ad

When pregnancies occur repeatedly with little recovery time in between

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Repeated pregnancies without adequate recovery time place significant physical and nutritional stress on a woman’s body. Pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding deplete essential nutrient stores such as iron, calcium, and folate, and the body requires time to replenish them. When pregnancies occur too close together, especially in women in their late teens or early twenties whose bodies may still be developing, the risk of severe anaemia, chronic fatigue, poor maternal weight gain, and weakened immunity increases substantially.”

She adds that frequent pregnancies are also associated with a higher risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight babies, pregnancy-related hypertension, and complications during delivery. From a maternal health perspective, appropriate birth spacing is critical for both the mother’s well-being and the baby’s outcomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Pragya Tomar (@dr.pragyawellness)

What it does to a woman’s mental health

“From a psychological perspective, repeated pressure to bear children, particularly in pursuit of a male child, can significantly undermine a woman’s sense of autonomy and self-worth,” shares Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director, Cadabam’s Hospitals.

When reproductive choices are driven by family or societal expectations rather than personal agency, she notes that women may experience chronic stress, anxiety, helplessness, and emotional exhaustion. “Over time, this can create a feeling that their value is tied primarily to their reproductive role, which may erode self-esteem and contribute to symptoms of depression. The psychological burden is often intensified when women feel they have little control over decisions affecting their own bodies and futures,” shares Cadabam.

Encouraging healthier conversations around emotional well-being of women

According to Cadabam, meaningful change begins by shifting conversations from reproductive outcomes to reproductive rights and well-being. “Mental health professionals can help families understand that decisions around childbearing should be collaborative, informed, and respectful of a woman’s physical and emotional health. Community leaders, healthcare workers, and educators also play an important role in normalising discussions around consent, shared responsibility, and gender equity.”

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Creating safe spaces where women can voice concerns without fear of judgment is essential. “When families recognise that a woman’s mental health is as important as her reproductive role, healthier and more supportive decision-making becomes possible,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.