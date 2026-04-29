Remo D’Souza recalls 2020 heart attack episode, shares what happened despite his no-smoking, healthy routine: ‘It was 100 per cent blockage’

Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza recently recalled his 2020 heart attack episode and how he still struggles to come to terms with it, considering his regimented lifestyle. “I still don’t believe it,” he said, as his wife, Lizelle D’Souza, said, “It was a shocker for him and everyone around also.”

Remo, whose original name is Ramesh Gopi, told Curly Tales, “I still feel… how is it possible? I eat properly, I sleep, I do my exercise, I don’t smoke, I never smoked…drank very occasionally… food-wise also, very controlled.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Detailing what happened, Remo, 52, mentioned, “We were in the gym only. I was on a treadmill…Lizelle was working out…I was generally walking at a 5-6 speed. I wasn’t even running. As soon as I got off the treadmill, I started getting pain in the centre of my chest. Mostly, we have heard that it is owing to acidity. I was trying to breathe, but it wasn’t happening. I told my trainer to give me 2 minutes. I lay down. But it wasn’t going. So, then I tried lying on my stomach. I told my trainer that the pain is not going…I told him that I was feeling uneasy…So, I left from there…The moment I got onto the lift, I almost sat down. I couldn’t stand…”

He continued, “I started coughing, and Lizelle made me wear an Apple Watch, which gives a sinus rhythm if everything is fine; otherwise, it shows inconclusive. It showed inconclusive results three times. I told her to take me to the hospital. I never do that. I don’t even take medicines. I said, chalo hospital (let’s go). I started getting cold sweat. She drove our new car, and we ran.”

Lizelle recalled, “I was on a call with someone, and a doctor came running and said, ‘It’s a heart attack.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The duo then mentioned that a procedure to put a stent was done. “In half hour-45 minutes, he was out,” Lizelle mentioned.

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Remo said, “I had 100 per cent blockage of the left artery.”

Lizelle shared that they enquired with the doctors about why a heart attack happened to him. “We asked doctors. They said, because he ate so healthy, he walked in. Otherwise, anyone with a 100 per cent blockage wouldn’t have survived that. What had to happen just happened and passed by.”

Remo expressed, “I couldn’t believe it. During the time, I saw the love of people and what you have earned.”

How can someone with a healthy lifestyle and no smoking history still have a heart attack, like in this case?

Many people believe that heart attacks only happen to those with unhealthy habits, but this isn’t always true. “Smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise are significant risk factors, but they are not the only ones. Genetics plays a key role. Some people are more likely to develop coronary artery disease even if they live a healthy life. Conditions like high cholesterol, especially high LDL levels, can build up silently in the arteries over time without obvious symptoms. In some cases, lipoprotein(a), an inherited risk factor, might also lead to early and serious blockages,” elucidated Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant, interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

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What does a “100 percent blockage” actually mean?

Dr Sangoi said that a 100 percent blockage means a complete obstruction of a coronary artery, which stops blood flow to a part of the heart muscle. “This usually happens when a cholesterol plaque inside the artery ruptures, causing a clot to form. Interestingly, the artery may not have been significantly narrowed before this event. Even a moderate blockage can quickly become dangerous if the plaque becomes unstable and breaks. While the final event seems sudden, the underlying problem often develops slowly over many years.”

Are there any warning signs which may have been overlooked?

Yes, and this is where many people get surprised. “Symptoms are not always dramatic. Besides classic chest pain, there can be subtle signs like unusual tiredness, mild chest discomfort, shortness of breath during daily activities, or pain in the jaw, back, or arm. Fit individuals often ignore these symptoms, thinking they are just muscle strain or overdoing it, which can delay them from getting help.”

What to note?

The main point is that “looking fit” doesn’t always mean being safe from heart issues.

“Regular health check-ups are important, especially after age 30 or 35 or if there is a family history of heart disease. Keeping track of cholesterol, blood pressure, and sugar levels can help find hidden risks early. Most importantly, any ongoing or unusual symptom should not be ignoredgetting evaluated early can save lives,” said Dr Sangoi.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.