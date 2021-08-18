From relieving sore throat to burning belly fat: The many benefits of ginger tea

Monsoon or any change in season can affect one’s health and lead to issues like sore throat and digestive disorders. Amid pandemic, there is also a heightened emphasis on improving immunity and staying safe from the virus even after vaccination. So, what must you do?

Make yourself a cup of simple ginger tea with a dash of lemon juice and honey, mentioned Dr Dixa Bhavsar in an Instagram post.

According to the ayurvedic practitioner, the spicy and sweet ginger tea is the “perfect blend of opposites”.

According to Dr Bhavsar, ginger tea helps

*Soothe your throat.

*Take away the laziness.

*Burn your belly fat.

*Reduce abdominal ache due to gas.

*Boost your digestion.

*Reduce bloating.

*Improve immunity.

Keep scrolling for a special recipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 inch – Ginger, cut or smashed

1 glass- Water

Lemon juice

Honey

Method

*Boil one inch ginger in water. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.

*Add lemon juice.

*Add honey after the tea gets to room temperature or is lukewarm; not while it’s hot.

“Since ginger is hot in potency, it should be avoided by people who have a bleeding disorder and excess pitta. In that case, you can use CCF (made of fennel, cumin and coriander seeds)” said Dr Bhavsar.

Would you like to try?