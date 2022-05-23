Expert shares simple diet tips to relieve constipation, insomnia

Owing to hectic schedules and unhealthy eating habits, certain lifestyle conditions like constipation, and insomnia are becoming increasingly popular. While there are medicines to help overcome the same, why not opt for a natural and sustainable cure that comes with no side effects?

In an Instagram video, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Mihir Khatri shared a few tips that will help regulate bowel movement, and also improve sleep.

Here’s what he suggested.

*Include papaya in your breakfast. Papayas contain papain enzymes which are good for abdominal disorders and help to clear bowels.

*Have 5-10 black raisins that have been soaked overnight in the morning or evening. Doing so will help clear motion and you will also get good sleep, he said.

*Have vegetable soup for dinner, as it is rich in fibre that helps clear bowels. Avoid raw vegetables as it can lead to gas formation.

Ghee with milk at bedtime can help you with insomnia and constipation (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ghee with milk at bedtime can help you with insomnia and constipation (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Have a cup of warm milk with two teaspoon cow ghee at bedtime. “Having ghee doesn’t increase cholesterol, or fat. This helps lubricate the intestines, and clear the bowels in the morning,” he said.

