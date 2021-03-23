Count on these ayurvedic ‘gut healing herbs’ to relieve abdominal aches, gas and bloating

Time to have these spices to stay away from digestive troubles. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gastric issues are quite common owing to one’s eating pattern and lifestyle habits. But did you know that instead of taking medicines, which can upset your stomach further, you can include some commonly-found kitchen ingredients in your diet for instant relief, said ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

These gut-healing herbs are “handy and easy to consume”, and all you need to do is “either chew them or make a tea out of them.”

What are some of these gut-friendly herbs?

Fennel seeds

Works best as a mouth freshener.

When to have it?

It is best eaten after meals.

Cumin, cardamom, and carom seeds infused water

“It is best for people suffering from bloating, gastric trouble, and indigestion,” said Bhavsar.

Chewing on 1 teaspoon of carom seeds with black salt in warm water post meals relieves abdominal ache (due to gas) instantly.

Asafoetida

Asafoetida relieves gas at the earliest. “It’s always a good idea to add a pinch of asafoetida (hing) while cooking vegetables for proper digestion,” she said.

You can also apply asafoetida paste on children’s abdomen around the navel to relieve gas and bloating.

“Food is medicine and kitchen is your pharmacy. Make the best out of it,” said Bhavsar.

