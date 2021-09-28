Beat acidity with these foods, lifestyle tips

September 28, 2021 8:00:36 pm
Food habits, overeating and erratic sleep schedules can all contribute to stomach-related issues like cramping, growling and even acidity. While working on lifestyle habits is a must, one can begin by incorporating some foods that can help.
Nutritionist and Ayurvedic practitioner Juhi Kapoor shared a few foods that she suggests one must have regularly to beat acidity.
“In most cases, acidity is a by-product of poor lifestyle. If you tend to sleep late, eat at odd hours, overeat in most of the meals — you will surely become a slave to antacids,” she said.
What is acidity?
Acidity occurs in the stomach when there is excessive secretion of acids in the gastric glands which can be triggered due to spicy foods, or a long gap between meals.
Three foods to beat acidity
Banana: Start your day with a banana. That “will solve half your acidity concerns”
Basil seeds: Drink one glass of water with 1-2 tsp of sabja seeds soaked in it. Remember, basil seeds are cooling in nature. “Avoid it during periods or if you have cold/cough,” said Kapoor.
Coconut water: Drink this miraculous alkaline drink at 11 am, and see how your acidity runs away, she expressed.
Here are some lifestyle tweaks to avoid acidity
*Eat small and frequent meals
*Avoid excessive protein
*Eat 2-3 non-vegetarian meals only every week and not more
*Don’t avoid grains in your meals
*Walk 100 steps after meals
*Sit in Vajrasana
*Think positive, happy thoughts
