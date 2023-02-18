Get instant relief from headache, acid reflux and bloating with these juices

Festive season and wedding season have a few things in common: we end up eating a lot of savouries, spicy, fried foods, and fully sugar and calorie-loaded mithais. Another thing they share in common is that often, both after festive season and wedding season, we end up feeling very sick, bloated, and suffer from acidity.

However, instant relief is possible and your discomfort can be cured using natural, healthy foods.

Mansi Padechia, dietician, shares some recipes of juices that can help alleviate your stomach.

*Pumpkin Amla Juice:

Ingredients:

Boiled Pumpkin + Carrot + Amla + Turmeric + Ginger + Pink Salt + Black Pepper + Water

This juice:

– Is excellent in flushing out toxins from body

– Keeps the gut working fine and take the fight off constipation

– Helps in treating chronic digestion

– Helps in gastrointestinal motility

*Beetroot Mint Juice:

Ingredients:

Beetroot + Mint Leaves + Amla + Pink Salt + Roasted Jeera + Lime Juice + Water

This juice:

– Increases stamina.

– Improves the overall digestion of carbs and fats.

– Treats indigestion and get diabetes in control.

– Improves production of bile, which is responsible for digestion in the gut.

*Refreshing Cucumber Mint Juice:

Ingredients:

Cucumber + Mint + Corriander + Lime Juice + Ginger + Roasted Jeera + Pink Salt + Water

This juice:

– Acts as a coolant for stomach.

– Makes stools soft, prevents constipation.

– Keeps bowel movements regular.

– Manages stress and enhances heart health.

According to Healthline, there are various other ways you can prevent heartburn and acid reflux.

Here are some of them:

– Elevate the head of your bed

– Sleep on your left side

– Eat smaller, more frequent meals

– Maintain a low carb diet

– Maintain a consistent, moderate weight

– Limit having fizzy drinks.

