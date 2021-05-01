Regular health checkups every three months essential for people with comorbidities: Doctors

People with co-morbidieties are often prone to catching diseases much more faster when compared to healthy people. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Doctors are urging patients who fall into the high-risk category irrespective of their age to go for regular health checkups after every three months as they can be prone to coronavirus and other infections. Not only this, such people should embrace a healthy lifestyle by following a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, and staying stress-free.

Multiple comorbidities that can be present in the form of physical and mental conditions can lead to a plethora of allergies and infections. People with comorbidities are often prone to catching diseases much faster when compared to healthy people.

ALSO READ | Youngsters should not skip regular health check-ups, warn doctors

While the Indian government has taken stringent measures such as nationwide lockdown and urging people to follow Covid protocols like masking, social distancing, and sanitising the hands to break the transmission of the disease, the virus still continues to claim lives.

Include a healthy diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Include a healthy diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Elderly people and adults with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, kidney disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at a higher risk of contracting Covid infection because of low immunity. Other health issues like kidney or lung failure or liver damage may also arise if people with co-morbidities neglect their health. They will have to take good care of themselves in order to stay hale and hearty, improve the quality of life, and reduce morbidity and mortality rates. People with co-morbidities should go for regular health checks every three months,” said Dr Mukesh Budhwani, general physician, Apollo Clinic Pune.

ALSO READ | Luke Coutinho shares simple tips for holistic immunity

Ones with comorbidities should opt for blood tests recommended by the doctor. Do fasting blood sugar test, check weight, uric acids levels, hemogram, kidney, liver function test, lipid profile, sonography for fatty liver, obesity and keep a tab on your blood pressure levels, mentioned experts.

Those suffering from mental health conditions should stay in touch with their care professionals. Apart from regular health checkups, people having co-morbidities should stick to healthy eating. “Try to incorporate all the essential nutrients into the diet. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, pulses, whole grains, and beans. Say no to smoking, drinking, processed, oily, spicy, and junk food. Exercise five days a week, do yoga and meditation to de-stress, get a good night’s sleep and don’t skip your medication or self-medicate. Stay in touch with your doctor on a regular basis and don’t hesitate to seek prompt treatment in case your condition worsens amid pandemic,” said Dr Prerna Agarwal, technical operations, Apollo Diagnostics.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle