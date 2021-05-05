Refreshing summer salad ideas you can try today

Summer is the ideal time to have green vegetables, colourful fruits, and herbs which are good for hydrating the body, boosting immunity and also protecting the skin. To see significant changes in one’s health, one should include seasonal ingredients as much as possible, mentioned nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla.

Here are some salad ideas to try

Tomato salad

Tomatoes are filled with antioxidants like vitamin C and lycopene that are good for health and skin. These can be eaten as a salad or a green wrap, for example, a lettuce wrap along with a dash of lime, herbs, and/or olive oil.

Zucchini salad

Zucchini is composed of water (94 per cent of its weight) making it a perfect summer ingredient. It is a high source of antioxidants like vitamin C which helps to boost the immune system, helps in skin and eye care, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Being high in potassium, it helps to keep blood pressure in check.

Avocado, cucumber, and tomato salad

Avocado is an exceptional fruit that is very rich in fat, a substantial percentage being MUFA which is considered as good fat. Fat in avocado helps to decrease the LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides and helps to increase the good cholesterol. It is also a good source of magnesium, vitamin E, and folate and has antioxidant properties that help to fight free radicals and prevent degenerative diseases.

Include water-heavy summer fruits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Include water-heavy summer fruits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Watermelon and berries salad

High on water content, watermelon contains lycopene which helps protect skin cells from sun damage. Watermelon is a good source of pectin. This can be made as a yummy cold salad. It is best eaten in the first half of the morning by itself or in a mixed fruit salad.

Berries have low-fat content while being good sources of fibre and micronutrients like folic acid, selenium, carotenoids including lutein. They contain polyphenols, especially flavonoids – anthocyanins and ellagitannins. Intake of berries has been inversely associated with the risk of acute myocardial infarction and thus may be cardioprotective.

Can have a mix of these with herbs and lime, mentioned Chawla.

Kale as a salad

It is high in antioxidants, a great source of vitamin c, and helps to lower cholesterol. Kale mixed with avocado, herbs and nuts can make an excellent liver detox food.

Note:

*Use simple non-caloric dressings for salads such as apple cider vinegar, hung curd dip, guacamole, herbs, lime, nuts, seeds, and olive oil

*Use a liberal amount of herbs, remember they have medicinal properties which help to lower inflammation and help heal the body

*Can add good protein sources to the salad like eggs, chicken, and even beans

*Consume fruit salads in the first half of the day to minimise calories and fat percentage

*Can also add a moderate amount of good carbs like quinoa in a salad or a wrap

