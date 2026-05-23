Red vs Orange heat alerts: What’s more dangerous for your body

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe heatwave warnings across multiple states, urging people to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise.
According to the IMD, a red warning has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while an orange alert remains in place for Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana. The weather agency has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, use sun protection, and wear light cotton clothing during the ongoing heatwave conditions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Doctors say these alerts should not be taken lightly, especially as prolonged heat exposure can severely affect the body’s cooling mechanisms. According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, red-alert heatwave conditions can become medically dangerous very quickly.
“Red-alert heatwave conditions are when temperatures are very dangerous, and the body’s cooling system begins to fail, especially after being out in the heat for a long time,” Dr Sinha explained.
“Long exposure to extreme heat can lead to severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, low blood pressure, kidney stress, cardiovascular strain, and neurological complications,” he said.
HEAT WAVE WARNING | 22 MAY 2026 🌡️
🔴 Red Warning: East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Coastal Andhra Pradesh
🟠 Orange Warning: Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha & Telangana
💧 Stay hydrated
🧢 Avoid direct sun… pic.twitter.com/R6VtbD61UY
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2026
The human body usually controls temperature by sweating, but in extreme heat and humidity, this mechanism fails, Dr Sinha said. “When body temperature rises to over 40°C, it can cause heatstroke, a life-threatening medical emergency,” he said. Confusion, dizziness, fainting, rapid pulse, difficulty in breathing, seizures, or loss of consciousness are signs that something is wrong and should be taken to a medical facility immediately, he warned.
“Heatstroke can damage the brain, kidneys, heart, and muscles in minutes. If you wait to treat it, it can be fatal,” Dr Sinha added.
The risk becomes substantially higher during red-alert situations. “Medically, orange and red alerts both indicate serious heat-related risk, but the seriousness is much higher during red alerts due to higher temperatures and longer exposure duration,” Dr Sinha explained.
During orange-alert conditions, the body may still cope with heat stress if preventive measures are followed properly. “Orange-alert conditions do not prevent the body from coping with heat stress, provided that preventive measures are taken, such as hydration, avoiding sun exposure, and adequate rest,” he said.
However, symptoms such as dehydration, headaches, fatigue, weakness, and muscle cramps can still occur. In red-alert situations, doctors often see a sharp increase in hospital admissions related to heat-related illnesses. “Generally, when temperatures go up, you see more hospital emergency admissions for severe dehydration, acute kidney injury, electrolyte imbalance, worsening heart disease and respiratory distress,” Dr Sinha noted.
He also highlighted the dangers of unusually warm nights during heatwaves. “One of the biggest concerns during red alerts is persistently high night temperatures,” he explained. “If nights are unusually warm, the body doesn’t have enough time to recover from daytime heat exposure, leading to cumulative stress on vital organs.”
“Some early warning signs of symptoms may include excessive sweating, extreme thirst, fatigue, lightheadedness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, irritability, weakness, and decreased urination,” Dr Sinha said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.