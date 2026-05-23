Red vs Orange heat alerts: What’s more dangerous for your body

Some areas in southern states like Telangana will also experience heatwave conditions till May 27. (File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe heatwave warnings across multiple states, urging people to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise.

According to the IMD, a red warning has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while an orange alert remains in place for Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana. The weather agency has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, use sun protection, and wear light cotton clothing during the ongoing heatwave conditions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.