It may set your taste buds on fire, but there’s no denying the many health benefits of red chilli powder

Commonly found in most Indian kitchens, red chilli powder is used to prepare various dishes. Also known as lal mirch powder, it is loved for its fiery taste along with the zing and colour it adds to any dish. In fact, it is such a popular ingredient that India has become the largest exporter of dry red chillies. “Red chilli powder is formed by cleaning and drying red chilli under the sun for a couple of days till it’s crunchy, then dry roasted it in a pan, and ground to a fine powder,” said Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

Below are the benefits of this spice, as per the expert:

Maintains blood pressure

Rich in potassium, red chilli powder helps relax the blood vessels in the body and maintain blood pressure levels. It also contains capsaicin, an active component that decreases blood pressure and improves blood circulation. Adding to this, Puri said, “Its potassium content also helps relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.”

Promotes weight loss

Red chilli powder also reduces appetite, which further assists in decreasing body fat. (Source: Freepik) Red chilli powder also reduces appetite, which further assists in decreasing body fat. (Source: Freepik)

According to studies, red chilli powder has a huge role to play in weight management. It was found to help reduce body fat accumulation and speed up metabolism, leading to weight loss. Red chilli powder also reduces appetite, which further assists in decreasing body fat. Similarly, the expert said that it helps in fat oxidation, in turn promoting fat burning. However, one should consult a doctor before including it in their weight loss regime.

Boosts immune system

Red chilli powder contains vitamin C, which is vital for strengthening the immune system which, in turn, helps the body fight diseases and infections. It also decreases free radicals and toxins in the body.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Studies have shown that the anti-inflammatory effect of red chilli powder is due to its phenolic and flavonoid compounds. In addition to this, capsinoids and capsaicinoids present in it — both of which are alkaloid compounds — stop the production of inflammatory molecules.

Healthy skin and hair

Vitamin C present in red chilli powder boosts collagen production in the skin, which makes it firm and plump, while vitamin A helps in keeping the hair hydrated. It also has vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that is beneficial for both the hair and skin.

Improves digestion

It effectively increases the secretion of gastric juices, thus accelerating digestion and relieving constipation and gas. It also helps in building gut health by reducing harmful bacteria from it, making it an essential part of Indian cuisine.

Despite the various advantages of consuming red chilli powder, excessive consumption can do more harm than good. Emphasising the same, Puri said, “Risk factors associated with excessive intake of red chilli powder are nausea, vomiting, ulcers and excessive sweating. People with inflammation like gastritis or inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS) should avoid red chilli powder as it can aggravate the condition.”

