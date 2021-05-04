‘I got some bad news’: Rebel Wilson gets candid about her fertility struggles

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," the actor said. (Photo: Instagram/@rebelwilson)

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her struggles with fertility. In a new Instagram post, the 41-year-old actor shared that she has “got some bad news today” that she “didn’t have anyone to share it with”.

In the picture, the actor stood atop a rock, on a beach, looking down in an all-black ensemble, with a cloudy and windy sky in the background — setting the tone for some of her recent challenges that she has been enduring.

“I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she wrote in the caption that ran alongside the post. “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

After she received encouraging and empathetic responses from her followers, the actor added an update to the post, writing, “Just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone 💕”

According to a CNN report, in November 2020, Wilson had revealed she had been diagnosed in the past with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is a common hormonal disorder that causes some amount of weight gain, making it difficult for women to conceive.

“I started gaining weight when I was about 20,” she was quoted as telling E! in an interview. “I had something called PCOS — polycystic ovarian syndrome — and I gained weight rapidly. It’s just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that’s how it manifested in me.”

“Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage,” she had said, adding: “I like being all sizes. It’s just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family.”

