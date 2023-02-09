Five reasons to reduce your consumption of salt

Sodium is an essential electrolyte, which plays a pivotal role in controlling enzyme operations and muscle contraction. It also helps maintain fluid balance and blood sugar and regulates nerve, muscle function, and cardiac function. As such, according to Mugdha Pradhan, functional nutritionist, CEO and Founder, iThrive, a low sodium/salt intake can lead to a host of health problems and symptoms like increased heart rate, palpitation, cardiac issues, muscle pains, and insulin resistance.

The recommended intake of salt is between 9 to 12 grams per day, while the maximum level is around twice the amount. However, Pradhan pointed out that our daily requirement varies based on certain changing factors. “We lose a lot more sodium when we work out and sweat, so it’s recommended to increase intake by around 2 grams on days you have a heavy workout or just sweat a lot,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that another component of table salt is chloride mineral, which is required for making stomach acid (hydrochloric acid).

“However, in case of certain health conditions that particularly hamper salt absorption, such as colon cancer, Crohn’s, colitis, adrenal dysfunction, stress overload, apnea, and hypothyroidism, increased salt consumption is required,” the expert shared.

But, in general, one should limit the amount of salt they consume to prevent rising blood pressure, bloating, risk of heart disease, intense thirst etc. As such, here are reasons why you should not consume excessive salt, according to the expert:

Water retention

Kidneys hold onto the extra water to compensate for the excessive sodium consumed. (Source: Freepik) Kidneys hold onto the extra water to compensate for the excessive sodium consumed. (Source: Freepik)

You may notice more bloating than usual. This happens because our kidneys have to maintain a particular sodium-to-water ratio in the body. They hold onto the extra water to compensate for the excessive sodium consumed.

Increased blood pressure

Excessive salt consumed over a long period of time can lead to high blood pressure that can cause hypertension, leading to stiffening and narrowing of the blood vessels. However, salt affects people differently. Some people can consume it without any effect on their blood pressure, but others might be salt sensitive, especially the elderly or overweight people.

ALSO READ | Should you eliminate salt and sugar from the diet?

Intense thirst

Advertisement

Eating a salt-rich meal can lead to your mouth becoming dry or increased thirst, making you raise your fluid intake, which can cause frequent urination. Meanwhile, if you don’t have enough fluids, your body’s sodium levels can rise above the safe level, causing hypernatremia. “Hypernatremia, if untreated, can cause confusion, seizures, and even death,” she said.

Frequent Headaches

Consuming excess salt can give you headaches frequently due to dehydration. It can also trigger migraines. Thus, you need to drink lots of water to prevent this from happening.

Eczema

New research suggests that too much salt can play a role in causing eczema outbreaks. The report published in Science Translational Medicine shows that there is a link between consuming table salt and the aggravation of T-helper cells that can cause hyperactive inflammation and breed allergy-based ailments like eczema, arthritis and asthma.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!