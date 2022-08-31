scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Know about the many mental health benefits of reading

"Reading can be used as an escape as well as a tool to increase your attention span, improve your sleep, and increase your knowledge," Dr Naidoo said

reading, mental healthReading has various mental health benefits (Source: Pexels)

Reading a good book can transport you to another world, expanding your horizon and enhancing your knowledge and vocabulary. But, did you know that reading can help sharpen your mental acuity, too?

According to nutritional psychiatrist Dr Uma Naidoo, reading has various mental health benefits, and pleasure reading can be utilised to help you relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

A 2009 study, conducted by Mindlab International at the University of Sussex, found that reading reduced stress in participants by nearly 70 per cent and was more effective than things like having a cup of tea or listening to music. Another study, published in the Journal of Teaching and Learning, asserted that 30 minutes of reading could reduce stress as much as a yoga session of the same duration.

“Reading can be used as an escape as well as a tool to increase your attention span, improve your sleep, and increase your knowledge,” Dr Naidoo said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uma Naidoo, MD (@drumanaidoo) 

Here are some other mental health benefits of reading, according to the expert.

ALSO READ |Mental health: When is the right time to seek help?

*It reduces stress.
*Reading is associated with increased focus.
*It also helps strengthen your cognitive ability.
*You will experience improved quality of sleep after reading.
*Reading is also linked to empathy development.

So, when are you picking a book?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:40:51 pm
Next Story

Karnataka sees fall in identity theft cases, still accounts for 43% of all such cases: NCRB

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photographs, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photos, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pics, devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, indian express news
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement