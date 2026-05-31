Devdutt Padikkal’s strict diet includes avoiding gluten, dairy, and spices

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Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been on a roll lately. Back-to-back amazing performances have impressed critics — bringing to light his cricketing prowess, which is powered by a strict diet and a dedicated fitness routine.
During a recent conversation with Jatin Sapru, the athlete revealed that he needed to avoid gluten, lactose, and spices. “Those were the three things I needed to be really careful with. That is something that I focused on more than on trying to get a certain amount of anything. Since I don’t eat for taste, I have to make sure I don’t eat too much. I didn’t really look too much into the number of things. I’m 25, but I’m sure once I get towards 30, those things will start coming into the picture as well.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sandhya Pandey, GM and Chief Dietitian, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, says that while many athletes follow specific dietary patterns based on their individual needs, it is important not to assume that gluten-free, lactose-free or spice-free diets are inherently healthier for everyone. “Lactose should be avoided in individuals with lactose intolerance, and similarly, gluten restriction is warranted only in specific medical conditions such as coeliac disease or diagnosed gluten sensitivity,” she says.
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For most healthy individuals, Dr Pandey says that the focus should be on consuming a balanced, minimally processed diet that includes a wide variety of foods like whole grains and millets, pulses and legumes, low fat dairy, lean meat, seasonal vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. Unnecessary dietary restrictions can reduce diet diversity, potentially limiting the intake of important nutrients.
“Whole grains, for instance, are valuable sources of fibre, vitamins and minerals and can be part of a healthy diet for those who tolerate them well. Similarly, there is no need for the general population to avoid spices completely unless they cause specific symptoms or discomfort,” she tells indianexpress.com.
In fact, traditional ingredients such as asafoetida (hing), turmeric, ajwain and other commonly used spices have long been valued not only for flavour but also for their digestive and health-supporting properties. When consumed in moderation, as part of a balanced diet, Dr Pandey believes these ingredients can contribute positively to overall nutrition and wellbeing.
The key takeaway is that there is no one-size-fits-all diet. And what works for an elite athlete may not be suitable or necessary for everyone else. “Rather than following restrictive dietary trends, individuals should focus on a balanced, diverse and minimally processed eating pattern that provides all essential nutrients while supporting long-term health,” Dr Pandey concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.