Devdutt Padikkal’s strict diet includes avoiding gluten, dairy, and spices

Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been on a roll lately. Back-to-back amazing performances have impressed critics — bringing to light his cricketing prowess, which is powered by a strict diet and a dedicated fitness routine.

During a recent conversation with Jatin Sapru, the athlete revealed that he needed to avoid gluten, lactose, and spices. “Those were the three things I needed to be really careful with. That is something that I focused on more than on trying to get a certain amount of anything. Since I don’t eat for taste, I have to make sure I don’t eat too much. I didn’t really look too much into the number of things. I’m 25, but I’m sure once I get towards 30, those things will start coming into the picture as well.