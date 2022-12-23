Raw vs soaked nuts: Which is healthier for you?

Starting your day on a healthy note is crucial to staying energetic and active throughout the day. Additionally, munching on something healthy when those mid-day hunger pangs strike is equally important to keep yourself fit and avoid unhealthy binging. So, what should you opt for? Nuts! From almonds and walnuts — experts suggest regularly consuming nuts as they are a powerhouse of nutrients and help improve your memory, digestion, and energy levels.

But, a question that perplexes many is how they should consume nuts. While some prefer eating them raw, others soak nuts overnight. “Nuts are powerhouses of nutrients, and consuming them regularly will help in improving your health,” dietitian Garima Goyal said, sharing why you must always soak them before consuming.

Here’s why you should soak your nuts

*The expert explained that when you soak nuts, the phytic acid content is reduced. “Otherwise, this compound would bind with essential minerals and make them pass through your gut unabsorbed,” she said. Agreeing, Dr Shilpa Bansal Chavan, Dietitian and Entrepreneur, Sankeel Multispeciality Clinic, Mumbai said that soaked nuts are healthier since phytic acid in the outer skin layer is removed. “So, the absorption of nutrients is better,” she explained.

*Nuts contain minerals like magnesium, selenium, and zinc, which are better absorbed when soaked.

*Soaking your nuts reduces the chances of indigestion as the inhibitors like phytic acid and tannins are removed.

*Additionally, soaking nuts helps us “appreciate the taste of nuts much better,” Garima mentioned.

She suggested consuming up to 6-10 pieces of nuts every day. “You can eat a variety of nuts like cashew, almonds, macadamia, or walnuts spread throughout the day,” Garima said.

Dr Chavan said that a handful of nuts “is ideal in the morning or else as fillers between breakfast and lunch or in the evening between lunch and dinner at 4/5 pm”.

