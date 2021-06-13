Raven-Symoné tells fans that fasting helped in her weight loss journey

Raven-Symoné, recently updated fans on her weight loss journey, revealing that she lost 30 lbs. (almost 13 kg) in three months. (Photo: Twitter/@ravensymone)

Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. They go through many experiences before they finally start to find a groove and feel content with the healthy progress they have made.

For Raven-Symoné, it has been no different. She recently updated fans on her weight loss journey, revealing that she lost 30 lbs. (almost 13 kg) in three months. The actor appeared on Good Morning America and said while she “can’t speak for anybody else”, “fasting” has been the method that has served her the best.

The 35-year-old said: “I am low-carb as much as I can be. I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast.” She also said she is not “trying to be a little twig”. “I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

The actor also opened up about the time she lost weight previously, and how difficult it was to do it while being in the public eye. “The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she was quoted as saying on GMA.

“When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks’.”

She had been fasting when the interview happened, and three days into doing it responsibly, she told the GMA host that she drinks “a lot of water and electrolytes”.

“I have a goal in mind, and that’s what keeps me sustained.”

Watch her entire interview here:

