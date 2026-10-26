Rashmika Mandanna on how Vijay Deverakonda supports her during periods: ‘…being a man’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about the physical and emotional realities of menstruation, sharing how her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, supports her during her period. Speaking to Mid-Day, she said, “ If I feel low for no reason, I’ll tell him, ‘Listen, my period is starting in a few days, and I just need you to be with me.’ I’ll already give him a sort of an intimation. You can’t expect more, being a man. It’s not like they can take the uterus out. But it’s comforting to know he’s there. He gives me tummy rubs and presses my hand and feet because he’s like, ‘That’s all I can do.'”

But can these simple gestures actually help relieve menstrual discomfort? According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture Clinic, gentle massage and soothing touch can help some women manage period pain, while emotional support can make the experience easier to navigate.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Can massage help relieve period pain?

“Gentle abdominal massage can be helpful for some women in managing menstrual cramps and other discomforts. However, massage of the hands and feet is not proven to directly relieve menstrual cramps, although it can help relax the body, reduce stress and promote a sense of well-being,” says Dr Bajaj.

She recommends other measures, such as applying a heating pad or warm compress to the lower abdomen, getting adequate rest, stretching and engaging in light physical activity, to help manage period discomfort.

Any massage should be gentle and comfortable. Women should stop if it increases their pain. “If menstrual pain is severe, recurrent or interferes with normal activities, consult a doctor to rule out conditions such as endometriosis or fibroids,” she adds.

What physical and emotional changes occur during menstruation?

Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can trigger a range of physical and emotional symptoms, particularly in the days leading up to menstruation.

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Physical symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) may include headaches, fatigue, food cravings, acne, changes in sleep patterns, bloating and breast tenderness. Emotional symptoms can include irritability, anxiety, low mood, increased sensitivity, difficulty concentrating and mood swings.

“PMS symptoms generally subside with the onset of menstruation or shortly thereafter, although the experience varies from woman to woman,” says Dr Bajaj.

During menstruation, uterine contractions can cause abdominal cramps and lower back pain. Blood loss may also contribute to fatigue, particularly among women with heavy periods or iron deficiency.

While mild discomfort is common, symptoms that severely affect everyday life should not be dismissed as a routine part of menstruation. Persistent or debilitating pain and significant emotional distress warrant medical evaluation.

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How can partners offer support during periods?

“Partners should listen without judgement, acknowledge the discomfort and avoid dismissing symptoms as an exaggeration or blaming every change in mood on hormones,” says Dr Bajaj.

Instead of making assumptions, she recommends asking what would help most, whether that means physical affection, reassurance, personal space or assistance with daily tasks.

Open communication can help couples navigate this period with greater understanding. Dr Bajaj also cautions against stereotyping women as moody during menstruation, since not everyone experiences mood changes.

If mood swings become overwhelming, emotional distress is severe, or pain interferes with daily activities and relationships, seeking medical advice is important. Support from a partner can provide comfort, but it should complement—not replace—appropriate medical care when symptoms require attention, she explains.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.