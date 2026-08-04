‘3rd injury back to back’: Rashmika Mandanna’s hip tendon ‘detached’; what you need to know

Bollywood actors are often lauded for their intense dedication to fitness, but Rashmika Mandanna’s freak accident while shooting for the upcoming film Mysaa reminds us that even our favourite stars are human. Taking to Instagram last night, the Cocktail 2 actor spilt the beans on a hip injury that had forced her to take a break:

“It happened a while ago, ya, and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. 🤦🏻‍♀️I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.. 🤦🏻‍♀️💆🏻‍♀️,” she captioned her post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health or fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Explaining the injury in detail, Mandanna further wrote: “But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher🙋🏻‍♀️🐒🤣) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!🤣🤣❤️But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

What happens when your hip tendon gets detached?

Dr M S Somanna, Sr. Consultant – Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that tendons are strong tissues that connect muscles to bones and help the hip move smoothly during activities such as walking, running, climbing stairs and exercising.

According to him, a hip tendon injury happens when one or more of the tendons around the hip become inflamed, overstretched or partially torn due to excessive strain or sudden movement.

“These injuries are common among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, but they can also affect anyone after a fall, an awkward twist, repetitive movements or a sudden increase in physical activity. People with weak hip muscles, poor flexibility or improper exercise techniques may have a higher risk,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Watch out for…

According to Dr Somanna, the most common symptoms include “pain around the hip or groin, tenderness, stiffness, difficulty walking, pain while climbing stairs, reduced range of movement and discomfort when standing up after sitting for a long time”. Some people may also notice swelling or weakness in the affected leg, he mentions.

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Prevention and treatment

“Many hip tendon injuries can be prevented by warming up before exercise, stretching regularly, strengthening the muscles around the hips and core, wearing proper footwear and gradually increasing the intensity of physical activity instead of doing too much too soon,” says Dr Somanna, adding that maintaining a healthy body weight and using the correct exercise technique also help reduce stress on the hip tendons.

Treatment depends on the severity of the injury.

Dr Somanna shares that mild cases, like Mandanna’s, usually improve with adequate rest, avoiding activities that worsen the pain, applying ice packs during the first few days and taking prescribed pain-relieving or anti-inflammatory medicines if needed.

“Physiotherapy plays a key role in recovery by improving flexibility, strengthening the hip muscles and restoring normal movement,” he concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.