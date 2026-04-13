Longevity expert decodes science behind transplant drug biohackers are betting on to slow down ageing; expert on the risks involved

As conversations around longevity and ‘bio-hacking’ gain momentum, a drug once reserved for highly specific medical use is now being discussed in a very different context. Rapamycin, originally discovered in the 1970s and later approved for use in transplant medicine, is being positioned by some as a potential tool to slow ageing.

Longevity expert Dr Vassily Eliopoulos recently weighed in on the subject, calling rapamycin one of the most debated compounds in this space today. He wrote, “Rapamycin has extended lifespan in every animal model it’s been tested on. Longevity physicians are prescribing it off-label to healthy adults. The medical establishment is divided. Biohackers are self-experimenting based on papers they read online.” He further explained its origins and evolution, noting, “It was initially developed as an antifungal, then became widely used as an immunosuppressant in organ transplant medicine, where it’s been FDA-approved for decades.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

At the centre of its proposed longevity benefits is its effect on a key cellular pathway. “mTOR is essentially a cellular growth switch. When it’s on: your cells grow, divide, and build. When it’s off: your cells clean house, clearing damaged proteins, recycling cellular debris, and performing the maintenance work that keeps ageing at bay,” he explained, adding that inhibiting this pathway may help trigger the body’s internal “clean-up” processes. While the science is compelling, especially in animal models, the human story is still unfolding.

“Animal studies have shown that decreased mTOR signalling extends lifespan by up to 20% in yeast, 19% in worms, 24% in flies, and up to 60% in mice,” said Dr Vass. “Crucially, in mice, rapamycin extended lifespan even when started in mid-life.” However, he emphasised the limitations of current human data: “One cohort study suggested users may have reduced biological age by nearly four years, but based on group averages, not individual data,” and “The animal data is compelling. The human data is early. Both are true simultaneously, and anyone telling you otherwise is oversimplifying.”

For someone hearing about rapamycin as a ‘longevity drug,’ how should they realistically interpret the current evidence?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Current evidence around rapamycin is promising but still incomplete when it comes to human longevity. Most of the strong data comes from animal studies, where the drug has shown the ability to extend lifespan by modulating pathways linked to ageing, particularly the mTOR pathway.”

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However, he stresses, translating these results to humans is not straightforward. “Human studies so far are limited, short-term, and often focused on specific conditions rather than ageing itself. At this stage, it should be viewed as an experimental intervention rather than a proven longevity solution.”

Potential risks of using compounds like rapamycin without medical supervision

Using rapamycin without medical supervision carries significant risks because it is an immunosuppressive drug originally designed for transplant patients. “In otherwise healthy individuals, unsupervised use can increase susceptibility to infections, impair wound healing, and potentially disrupt glucose and lipid metabolism. There is also uncertainty around optimal dosing, timing, and long-term safety in healthy populations. Self-prescribing such compounds based on emerging trends can lead to unintended harm rather than measurable benefits,” cautions Dr Reddy.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.