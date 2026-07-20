Ranbir Kapoor wears sunglasses at Ramayana event: Why monsoon is tough on your eyes

Ranbir Kapoor, who stepped out with sunglasses for the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp film event at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, revealed that he has an eye infection. “Namaste. I want to inform you all that I apologise for wearing these dark glasses. Meri aankhon mein infection hua hai (I have an infection in my eye). Lekin iss shubh avasar par mere dil mein sirf affection hai! (But I only have affection for you all) So, please don’t mind,” said Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film.

While he didn’t divulge more details about the infection, we asked experts to clarify about eye infections and the monsoon.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Chaitanya Vemu, senior consultant, ophthalmology, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said the term “eye infection” refers to many conditions that affect different parts of the eye. “These infections can result from viruses, bacteria, fungi, or, less often, parasites. The symptoms and treatment can vary based on which part of the eye is affected,” said Dr Vemu.

One common eye infection is conjunctivitis, or pink eye. This condition involves inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin, clear membrane that covers the white part of the eye and the inner eyelids. Viral conjunctivitis is particularly common and spreads easily through direct contact with infected fluids or contaminated surfaces. “However, not every red or irritated eye is conjunctivitis, so it’s important to avoid self-diagnosing,” said Dr Vemu.

Notably, while the monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, it also increases the risk of eye infections, especially conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye. “High humidity, frequent rains, and exposure to contaminated water create an ideal environment for viruses and bacteria to spread. Viral conjunctivitis is highly contagious and can easily spread through direct contact, shared towels, handkerchiefs, pillow covers, or by touching infected surfaces and then rubbing the eyes. Common symptoms include redness, itching, watering, swelling of the eyelids, sticky discharge, burning sensation, sensitivity to light, and a feeling of something being stuck in the eye,” said Dr Pallavi Bipte, ophthalmologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai.

Here’s what you should know (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should know (Photo: Freepik)

Signs you should watch out for

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According to Dr Vemu, redness, watering, irritation, itching, a gritty feeling, mild swelling of the eyelids, and discharge are among the most common signs of an eye infection. Some people may also notice blurred vision due to excessive tearing or discharge. “While mild viral infections often improve with supportive care, severe eye pain, increased sensitivity to light, persistent blurred vision, significant swelling, or symptoms affecting only one eye with worsening discomfort should not be ignored. These signs could indicate a more serious issue involving the cornea or deeper parts of the eye and require immediate evaluation by an ophthalmologist,” said Dr Vemu.

Precautions

Good hygiene is the first line of defence. “Wash your hands often, avoid rubbing your eyes, and do not share towels, pillows, cosmetics, eye drops, or contact lenses. If there is redness along with watering or discharge, it’s best to limit close contact until a doctor can determine if the infection is contagious. Contact lens users should stop wearing their lenses until the eye has fully healed. It’s also best to avoid using over-the-counter eye drops without medical advice, as the wrong medication can sometimes worsen the issue instead of helping it,” said Dr Vemu.

What to note?

A common error is assuming every eye infection is the same and starting treatment based on advice from friends, old prescriptions, or internet searches. Dr Vemu clarified that antibiotic drops do not help viral infections, and using steroid eye drops without supervision can worsen certain infections and even threaten vision. “People should also avoid rubbing their eyes, wearing contact lenses, or using eye makeup until the infection has cleared up. If it turns out to be conjunctivitis, simple steps like cleaning away discharge with sterile cotton, using cold compresses for comfort, and practicing good hand hygiene can help reduce discomfort and limit spread. However, the most important step is to get the right diagnosis, as treatment depends on the underlying cause, not just the redness,” said Dr Vemu.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.