Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was ‘eating saltless food for months’: ‘I had to get my health fixed’

You know how to feel when a friend or family member is unwell; you know how to react. But you don’t know how to react when it’s happening to you, shared Rana

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Rana DaggubatiRana Daggubati reflects on his health (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rana Daggubati, 41, opened up about the health scare that forced him to hit the “pause” button and gave him time to reflect on the purpose of his life. “When I was diagnosed, it came as a shock. You don’t expect anything to happen to you, and that’s what you normally think every day. For me, that was the first time I thought, ‘I could be displaced. You know how to feel when a friend or family member is unwell; you know how to react. But you don’t know how to react when it’s happening to you. I had to get my health fixed,” he recalled in a heartwarming conversation with actor Rhea Chakraborty on her Chapter 2 YouTube podcast.

Rhea, 33, added, “You were going through your health scare. It was a difficult journey. You were eating saltless food for months. You were in the hospital and going through all of that.”

Continuing, the Baahubali reflected on life following the diagnosis: “So, I had to do a bunch of things, whether it was my food or the process of surgery, post surgery, post care. I knew it was a long cycle. Then I flew to the US and stayed for a while. It was the first time I had been by myself in a really long time. I had family around for a while, and then I stayed by myself. So, you start thinking so much in terms of your purpose.”

Recall that on Sam Jam, hosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rana spoke about dealing with lifelong blood pressure issues, along with calcification around the heart and kidney failure. He had shared, “There was a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and a 30 per cent chance of death.”

How serious are lifelong blood pressure issues, especially when combined with heart calcification and kidney failure?

High blood pressure is often called a ‘silent threat’ because it quietly damages blood vessels over time. When it goes unchecked, it can stiffen and narrow arteries, a process known as calcification. This reduces blood flow around the heart and raises the risk of a heart attack. In the kidneys, it impairs filtration, gradually leading to kidney failure, Dr Parin Sangoi, a consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained.

When heart and kidney disease occur together, the risks multiply instead of simply adding up, he stressed. “Both organs rely on healthy blood vessels, and when these vessels are compromised, complications like stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac events become much more likely. A 70 per cent risk of stroke or hemorrhage show how unstable this condition can become if it is not closely monitored and treated,” said Dr Sangoi.

Story continues below this ad
heart health Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Moreover, kidney failure further disrupts blood pressure control. “The kidneys are crucial for regulating fluid and salt balance. When they are damaged, managing blood pressure becomes even more difficult, creating a cycle that significantly raises stroke risk,” said Dr Sangoi.

What role does diet, such as salt restriction, play in such cases?

According to Dr Sangoi, salt directly affects fluid retention and blood pressure levels. “In patients with severe hypertension or kidney disease, strict salt restriction is often needed to prevent dangerous spikes in blood pressure. A low-sodium diet reduces strain on both the heart and kidneys and is a key part of treatment along with medications,” said Dr Sangoi.

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri shares health update; says is ‘not 100 per cent fit’ as she heals with regenerative therapy: ‘I had platelets put in my neck, hip…’

A nearly salt-free diet may be recommended during critical phases to stabilise pressure levels and reduce stress on the heart and kidneys, he added.

What does recovery look like?

Story continues below this ad

Dr Sangoi said that recovery is usually slow and closely monitored. “It involves stabilising blood pressure with the right mix of medications, maintaining strict dietary control, regular check-ups for the heart and kidneys, and lifestyle changes like managing weight, reducing stress, and supervised exercise,” said Dr Sangoi.

Patients often need frequent follow-ups at first. “Over time, as blood pressure stabilises and organ function improves, risks decrease; however, long-term attention remains crucial. The main point is that even severe cardiovascular risks can be managed with timely action and ongoing care,” said Dr Sangoi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
drinking water
Neeti Mohan on her music journey, gaining weight during pregnancy, and her yearly ice cream treat: ‘Even if I fall sick...’
Neeti Mohan, Neeti Mohan songs, Neeti Mohan interview, Neeti Mohan sisters
The ultimate skydiving guide: Most intense drop zones
skydiving
When Sara Ali Khan spoke about celebrating herself: 'Not just my mother's daughter...'
Sara Ali Khan
Advertisement

Photos

food
Why goulash is the 2026 comfort king
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
drinking water
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement