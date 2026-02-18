Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was ‘eating saltless food for months’: ‘I had to get my health fixed’

Rana Daggubati, 41, opened up about the health scare that forced him to hit the “pause” button and gave him time to reflect on the purpose of his life. “When I was diagnosed, it came as a shock. You don’t expect anything to happen to you, and that’s what you normally think every day. For me, that was the first time I thought, ‘I could be displaced. You know how to feel when a friend or family member is unwell; you know how to react. But you don’t know how to react when it’s happening to you. I had to get my health fixed,” he recalled in a heartwarming conversation with actor Rhea Chakraborty on her Chapter 2 YouTube podcast.

Rhea, 33, added, “You were going through your health scare. It was a difficult journey. You were eating saltless food for months. You were in the hospital and going through all of that.”

Continuing, the Baahubali reflected on life following the diagnosis: “So, I had to do a bunch of things, whether it was my food or the process of surgery, post surgery, post care. I knew it was a long cycle. Then I flew to the US and stayed for a while. It was the first time I had been by myself in a really long time. I had family around for a while, and then I stayed by myself. So, you start thinking so much in terms of your purpose.”

Recall that on Sam Jam, hosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rana spoke about dealing with lifelong blood pressure issues, along with calcification around the heart and kidney failure. He had shared, “There was a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and a 30 per cent chance of death.”

How serious are lifelong blood pressure issues, especially when combined with heart calcification and kidney failure?

High blood pressure is often called a ‘silent threat’ because it quietly damages blood vessels over time. When it goes unchecked, it can stiffen and narrow arteries, a process known as calcification. This reduces blood flow around the heart and raises the risk of a heart attack. In the kidneys, it impairs filtration, gradually leading to kidney failure, Dr Parin Sangoi, a consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained.

When heart and kidney disease occur together, the risks multiply instead of simply adding up, he stressed. “Both organs rely on healthy blood vessels, and when these vessels are compromised, complications like stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac events become much more likely. A 70 per cent risk of stroke or hemorrhage show how unstable this condition can become if it is not closely monitored and treated,” said Dr Sangoi.

Moreover, kidney failure further disrupts blood pressure control. “The kidneys are crucial for regulating fluid and salt balance. When they are damaged, managing blood pressure becomes even more difficult, creating a cycle that significantly raises stroke risk,” said Dr Sangoi.

What role does diet, such as salt restriction, play in such cases?

According to Dr Sangoi, salt directly affects fluid retention and blood pressure levels. “In patients with severe hypertension or kidney disease, strict salt restriction is often needed to prevent dangerous spikes in blood pressure. A low-sodium diet reduces strain on both the heart and kidneys and is a key part of treatment along with medications,” said Dr Sangoi.

A nearly salt-free diet may be recommended during critical phases to stabilise pressure levels and reduce stress on the heart and kidneys, he added.

What does recovery look like?

Dr Sangoi said that recovery is usually slow and closely monitored. “It involves stabilising blood pressure with the right mix of medications, maintaining strict dietary control, regular check-ups for the heart and kidneys, and lifestyle changes like managing weight, reducing stress, and supervised exercise,” said Dr Sangoi.

Patients often need frequent follow-ups at first. “Over time, as blood pressure stabilises and organ function improves, risks decrease; however, long-term attention remains crucial. The main point is that even severe cardiovascular risks can be managed with timely action and ongoing care,” said Dr Sangoi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.