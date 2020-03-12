Tried ramphal? Here are some reasons to have this fruit

Ramphal is known for its creamy texture and mildly sweet taste. (Photo: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram) Ramphal is known for its creamy texture and mildly sweet taste. (Photo: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram)

Think of seasonal fruits and many of us would realise that we tend to overlook the indigenous varieties that can be easily found in our local areas. Highlighting this, and adding that going hyper local is the need of the hour, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared about a fruit called ramphal, which is also known as bullock’s heart.

“Apart from the great taste, it has many medicinal and therapeutic benefits (like all native, forgotten fruits),” she captioned the post.

Not only that, Diwekar went on to mention how counting on local fruits helps build livelihoods of small farmers. “Supports small farmers. Look for them in the old vegetable and fruit markets and bring these native beauties back on your plate,” she said.

She then went on to list some of the crucial reasons the fruit, which is mostly found in Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal, is a must-have. The fruit, which belongs to the same family of Annona as custard apple, is known for its creamy texture and mildly sweet taste. Have you tasted it yet?

Great for diabetics

With its minerals and blood glucose lowering properties, it is just the right fruit for people with pre-diabetes and diabetes. It also has anti-cancer properties.

For better immunity

If you fall sick during season change, ramphal is what you should have. Its vitamin A content will boost immunity and its B vitamins will help decrease inflammation.

For skin and hair

For frizzy hair, acne marks and weak joints allow ramphal and its nutrients, especially its free radical fighting vitamin C, to help you.

For adult acne

If you are above 30 and are tired of pimples, this fruit will help bring your glow back.

*Besides the benefits that Diwekar mentioned, ramphal is also known to be extremely effective against high cholesterol and high blood pressure issues as the vitamin C in the fruit helps dilate blood vessels of the body which helps regulate the condition and also prevent cardiovascular issues.

*The presence of vitamin B6 in the fruit is known to help control the fat deposited near the heart, helping prevent heart-related issues. It also inhibits the development of kidney stones.

*The iron content in the fruit is said to be immensely helpful against anaemia and haemoglobin deficiency as it assists in the production of haemoglobin in the body. In fact, iron is necessary in the body for avoiding muscle spasms and cramps. Enjoy the fruit in the raw form or as part of a custard or milkshake for your daily dose of nutrition.

