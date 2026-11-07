Sai Pallavi has been a vegetarian since childhood and intends to remain so for life. Recalling an incident from a shoot in Japan, the Ramayana actor told journalist Prema Malini in 2024 that she once struggled to find vegetarian food and even refused to eat a dish prepared with chicken broth. For her, it is about not harming another living being, a principle she refuses to compromise on.

“I shot in Japan for one month. There was no vegetarian food. Even in the vegetarian food, there was chicken broth. I said, I won’t eat; it’s okay. In the sense, I don’t want to kill another animal for the sake of my health. So, if you take food, I’m forever a vegetarian. Wherever I go, I’m a vegetarian,” Pallavi had shared with the host of the show.