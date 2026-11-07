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Sai Pallavi has been a vegetarian since childhood and intends to remain so for life. Recalling an incident from a shoot in Japan, the Ramayana actor told journalist Prema Malini in 2024 that she once struggled to find vegetarian food and even refused to eat a dish prepared with chicken broth. For her, it is about not harming another living being, a principle she refuses to compromise on.
“I shot in Japan for one month. There was no vegetarian food. Even in the vegetarian food, there was chicken broth. I said, I won’t eat; it’s okay. In the sense, I don’t want to kill another animal for the sake of my health. So, if you take food, I’m forever a vegetarian. Wherever I go, I’m a vegetarian,” Pallavi had shared with the host of the show.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Want to make the switch? Here’s what to note
Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, says that transitioning to vegetarianism should be gradual. “Introduce legumes, lentils, and cruciferous vegetables in smaller portions initially and drink plenty of water. Including probiotics and fermented foods such as curd, kefir, or sauerkraut can help the gut adapt more quickly. Over time, as digestion improves, these symptoms usually subside and the body stabilises to a healthier rhythm,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, it is absolutely possible to meet protein needs on a vegetarian diet with the right food combinations. “Lentils, beans, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, paneer, and dairy products are excellent sources of protein,” she shares, adding that to ensure complete amino acid profiles, pairing cereals and pulses, such as rice with dal or whole wheat with chickpeas, works very effectively.
“Nuts, seeds, and quinoa are also valuable additions to boost daily intake,” she further states. Ultimately, she says that the focus should be on diversity and portion consistency rather than fixating on a single protein source.
With a bit of planning, a vegetarian diet can easily support muscle maintenance, energy levels, and overall metabolic health,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.