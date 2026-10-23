Ram Kapoor warns against relying on Ozempic alone for weight loss: ‘Sirf patle hote ho’

Actor Ram Kapoor has a blunt message for anyone considering Ozempic for weight loss: taking medication doesn’t mean you can ditch your workouts. During an interview with Mashable India, the actor spoke about his physique, his approach to fitness and why he believes there is no substitute for exercise, even when weight-loss drugs are involved.

When asked about his looks and physique, Ram drew a distinction between himself and his wife, Gautami. “Mera workout wala hai, iska (his wife) god gifted hai,” he said, crediting his physique to working out while describing his wife’s as a natural gift.

The conversation then turned to the backlash people may face for using Ozempic, a medication containing semaglutide that is also prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Ram was unapologetic about people choosing to take it.

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“Arey to kya hua. Jo bhi Ozempic lena chahta hai, bindas lo. Iska matlab ye nahi hai ki tum workout nahi kar sakte hain….Ozempic se sirf patle hote ho, muscle loss hota hai. Ozempic without workout matlab marega tu,” he said. (So what? Whoever wants to take Ozempic should take it freely. But it doesn’t mean that you can’t work out. Ozempic only makes you thinner and leads to muscle loss. Ozempic without a workout means you’re in big trouble)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He went on to stress that people should follow medical advice but not treat weight-loss medication as a replacement for exercise.

“All I am saying is jo doctor bolta hai karo par nothing can replace workout. There is no shortcut to workout, bhailog. Ozympic lo, Mounjaro lo, lo jo doctor bolra hai, but workout ke bagair maroge,” Ram said. (Take whatever weight loss drug the doctor advises, but it can’t replace workout — there’s no shortcut.)

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When the host raised concerns about GLP-1 medications potentially causing blindness, Ram continued to emphasise following a doctor’s advice. He also responded sharply to those who believe they can build a physique without exercising.

“Jo log sochte hain ye sab body ban sakti hai workout ke bagair wo ek kam kro apne ghar se bahar mat niklo, andar hi rehna,” he said. (Those who think that they can have a workout body without working out should stay inside their homes)

But beyond the actor’s no-nonsense take, what role does exercise actually play when someone is using weight-loss medication? Curious, we dug deeper and reached out to a few experts.

Why exercise matters when taking Ozempic

Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes and Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, explains that successful obesity treatment should not be measured by kilograms lost alone.

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“Ozempic is a powerful weight-loss medicine, but it is not a magic bullet. Someone may lose considerable weight without exercising, but the concern is what happens to their muscles, strength and long-term metabolic health,” says Dr Kovil.

While semaglutide has “transformed obesity treatment,” the diabetologist points out that losing weight and becoming metabolically healthier are not necessarily the same thing.

“The real objective is not simply to lose kilograms, but to lose fat while preserving muscle, strength and physical fitness,” he tells indianexpress.com.

As the diabetologist points out, research illustrates why this distinction matters. In the STEP 1 DEXA substudy, semaglutide treatment was associated with an approximately 19% reduction in fat mass and a 10% reduction in lean body mass. However, lean body mass includes more than skeletal muscle, so the figures should not be interpreted as a direct measure of muscle loss.

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“Some muscle loss is expected during substantial weight reduction. This makes resistance training, adequate protein intake and regular physical activity particularly important,” Dr Kovil notes, agreeing with what Kapoor suggested during the interview. He further suggests strength training at least “two to three times a week”, alongside walking, aerobic exercise and nutritional counselling.

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at MetaHeal – Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center, Mumbai, and Saifee, Apollo and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai, echoes this and further gives a nod to Kapoor’s takeaway that exercise helps people achieve healthier results while losing weight.

“Regular exercise, especially strength training, is important for people taking Ozempic for weight loss, as it helps preserve muscle mass, improve body composition, and support long-term weight management,” she tells indianexpress.com.

She recommends pairing exercise with a balanced, protein-rich diet to support more sustainable results.

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What happens if you rely on medication alone?

Relying on Ozempic without exercising may lead to a loss of muscle mass along with body fat, affecting strength and overall body composition Relying on Ozempic without exercising may lead to a loss of muscle mass along with body fat, affecting strength and overall body composition

Skipping exercise during substantial weight loss may mean losing lean tissue along with body fat. According to Dr Bhasker, reduced muscle mass can affect strength and body composition. It can also lower energy expenditure, potentially making weight maintenance more challenging.

Another consideration is keeping the weight off after treatment. In the STEP 4 trial, participants who discontinued semaglutide regained approximately 6.9% of their body weight over the following 48 weeks, despite continuing to receive lifestyle advice.

“This reinforces why medication must be accompanied by sustainable behavioural changes,” Dr Kovil says.

However, a decline in lean body mass does not automatically mean a decline in muscle function. The SEMALEAN study found that fat mass fell by approximately 18% over 12 months, while lean mass initially declined before stabilising. Handgrip strength improved by 4.5 kg.

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Both the experts reiterate that it’s not that people should avoid weight-loss medication, but they should understand that medication and exercise have different roles. When prescribed appropriately, medicines such as semaglutide can help with weight management, while strength training and adequate nutrition support muscle health and physical function.

Ram’s advice, in essence, is to follow your doctor’s guidance and not treat medication as a substitute for working out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.