Ram Kapoor opens up about helping his father ‘die’, inoperable pancreatic cancer

Actor Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on reality show Lock Upp Season 2, where he opened up about his father’s illness and death. “I helped my father in planning his death. He was diagnosed at 63. Pancreatic cancer. It was not possible to operate. He underwent 18 sessions of chemotherapy. His cancer was almost gone. He recovered so well that he lived till 73. A good life,” he expressed.

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Kapoor added, “Obviously, my reaction was the same as anybody else’s. He managed to convince me that if I don’t help him, he will die alone. He didn’t give me a choice. He had a condition that I cannot share this with anyone. He also said, you can’t leave me alone. When they put me into ICU, you have to be there with me. We got admitted to the hospital, but no one knew that there was no treatment happening. I didn’t know I would be strong enough. Somehow, he knew I could do it. He was scared. He was scared of being alone. He wasn’t scared of dying. But he just didn’t want to be alone. He said, I don’t want anyone to cry at my funeral. I held his hand, and every day, I helped him …go…(pauses)…My mother and sister still don’t talk to me…it’s been more than five years…But I think…it’s one of the best things a child can do for his parent.”