Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after Peddi injury: Doctor explains TFCC tear, recovery

Actor Ram Charan underwent a successful wrist surgery following an injury during his latest film Peddi. The treating team of doctors from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, led by Dr Raja Shanmugakrishnan, noted that it was a sports injury. “Happy that Ram Charan chose us for his wrist surgery. Many people think sports injuries happen only to professional athletes. In reality, we see these injuries every day in people from all walks of life. A friendly game of cricket, volleyball, basketball, a workout in the gym, or even recreational sports can result in complex injuries to the fingers, hand, and wrist,” Dr Raja noted in a statement on Instagram, in which he can be seen with the actor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Treating these injuries is both challenging and rewarding. Our goal is not only to repair the injury but also to restore function, rehabilitate patients quickly, and help them return to the activities they love as soon as possible. Wishing Ram Charan a smooth recovery and a speedy return to full fitness,” he added.

In a screenshot added to the post, the doctor confirmed that it was a TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex) injury. The hospital’s Public Relations Officer Ishwar Balaji confirmed to indianexpress.com, “Ram Charan is getting discharged from the hospital today.” We also tried to independently reach out to the doctor and hospital for more details.

According to his fan page AlwaysRamCharan1985, he has been advised a “minimum 8 weeks of rest with physiotherapy for complete recovery”.

Meanwhile, we reached out to Dr Arulvanan Nandan, HOD – General Surgery, KIMS Hospitals Thane, who said that the wrist is one of the more complicated joints in the body since it consists of several small bones, along with ligaments, tendons and nerves, all working in unison to give it both strength and mobility. “In the case of many wrist injuries, rest, the use of a splint and physiotherapy are sufficient, but surgery is needed if there is an unstable fracture, if ligaments are torn, if there is damage to the tendons, if there is joint instability or if the fracture extends into the joint and cannot heal by itself,” said Dr Arulvanan.

Here’s what you should know (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should know (Photo: AI Generated)

Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals Thane, noted that a TFCC (Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex) injury is a tear or damage to the cartilage and ligaments on the little finger side of the wrist. “These structures help stabilise the joint during gripping, lifting, and twisting movements. The injury often happens after a fall on an outstretched hand, sports injuries, repetitive wrist movements, or heavy lifting. Patients usually feel pain on the outer side of the wrist, swelling, reduced grip strength, clicking or catching sensations, and discomfort while rotating the wrist or lifting objects,” said Dr Zambare.

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Most mild to moderate TFCC injuries heal with conservative treatment, including wrist splinting, rest, anti-inflammatory medication, and physiotherapy. “Improvement typically occurs within 6 to 12 weeks. However, larger tears or ongoing symptoms despite rehabilitation may need arthroscopic surgery, followed by a structured recovery program. Early diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial for restoring wrist function, preventing chronic pain, and ensuring a safe return to daily activities and sports,” said Dr Zambare.

The main aim of surgery is to restore the wrist’s normal anatomy and function so that the patient can regain their strength, flexibility and a full range of motion. “Because of advances in surgical techniques and implants, these operations are now more accurate and often allow for a faster rehabilitation as well as better long-term results,” said Dr Arulvanan.

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The extent of recovery is determined more by the type and seriousness of the injury than by the surgery alone. In the majority of cases, the wrist is kept still for a few weeks so that it can heal, after which a structured course of physiotherapy is carried out. “The patients then gradually move on from doing gentle exercises to carrying out strengthening ones before they are able to go back to sports, heavy lifting or physically demanding work. In terms of recovery time, this can vary from six weeks in the case of simple injuries to several months for more complicated ones,” said Dr Arulvanan.

A successful result also depends on sticking to the advice given after the operation. “If you try to get back to strenuous activities too soon, it may delay recovery or raise the chance of complications. Just as important in restoring function are good nutrition, sufficient rest and carrying out the rehabilitation exercises,” cautioned Dr Arulvanan.

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For people who have high physical demands such as athletes and performers, the aim is not only to heal the bone or ligament but also to achieve full functional recovery so that they can safely get back to the level of activity they had before, Dr Arulvanan asserted.

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“If treatment is started in time, together with expert surgical care and committed rehabilitation, the majority of patients are able to recover good wrist function and once again carry on with their normal routine confidently.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.