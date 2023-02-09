scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh discusses some facts and fiction about sex

In a latest video posted by Tweak India, Rakul discussed some myths about sex, and separated fact from fiction

rakul preet singhRakul separates facts from fiction in latest video (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, recently, spread awareness about male contraceptives and safe sex in her latest film, Chhatriwali, which aimed to fight the important societal taboo of educating the youth about sex education. Taking the conversation forward, Rakul discussed some myths about sex, and separated fact from fiction. “Watch the video to find out whether she was right or not,” Tweak India wrote on YouTube, sharing the video.

After reading out a news headline which said, ‘Woman goes to the bathroom to poop, and end up giving birth to a baby’, the actor said, “Didn’t she know she was pregnant? How’s that possible?”

The video then goes on to explain that this can happen due to cryptic pregnancy. “It can happen if you have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), restrictive diets, weight fluctuation, and chronic stress,” Rakul read out.

Next, she read out a headline which said, ‘A 51-year-old woman gives birth to her own granddaughter’. Explaining how this can happen, the actor said, “This is a case of surrogacy and a lot of people have been doing this around the world. Though surrogacy is still a taboo topic in our country, it’s a way to conceive for parents who are not being able to conceive.”

ALSO READ |Women, these tips will help you differentiate between normal and abnormal vaginal discharge

Should men wear two condoms for extra protection against pregnancy and STIs? Rakul advised against doing so. “This cannot be a good idea. It’s a very bad idea because the friction between the two condoms is going to possibly lead to a tear which you don’t want. So, if you really want to be careful, use a second form of contraceptive, like IUDs or oral contraceptives or female condoms,” she explained.

When she read about a woman “who has 100s orgasms every day”, she exclaimed, “Oh my god! that sounds so painful.” But, why does it happen?

The host explained, “It’s actually a rare medical sexual dysfunction called persistent genital arousal disorder. It’s actually just one of the many sexual dysfunctions women face.”

egg freezing “Egg freezing is also a very important discussion to have,” Rakul said (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Next, she read a headline which said, ‘In 1945, a woman was pregnant for 375 days, more than 100 days overdue, and finally gave birth to a healthy baby girl.’

“This can’t be true. This is a nightmare. This can’t be true. Please tell me,” Rakul said. To this, the host shared, “It actually did happen.”

The actor then read out about a woman who was charged with kidnapping when she stole her ex-wife’s frozen embryo from the clinic after their divorce. “No way. I can smell it. This is bull sh*t.” The host agreed that this didn’t happen for real.

Rakul then goes on to talk about egg freezing. “Egg freezing is also a very important discussion to have because if you are not ready to have a child right now, it’s a good procedure to opt for if you think of it later in life. All of you should speak to your doctors,” she concluded by saying.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
