This drink is the ‘secret’ to Rakul Preet Singh’s energy (and a saviour from cold)

Rakul Preet Singh is a health buff who swears by healthy eating and regular workouts. As such, the actor is also a fan of natural home remedies to keep seasonal illnesses away and strengthening immunity.

So we were not surprised by the drink that Rakul said is the “secret of my energy”, as the traditional concoction is known to help fight the cold and flu.

We spotted De De Pyaar De actor relishing the warm drink with a twist.

“Haldi doodh is the secret of my energy, and of course a savior from cold,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Instead of regular milk, she opted for coconut milk. As per nutritionists, the age-old concoction has several health benefits.

It is prepared with a few ingredients namely milk, pinch of turmeric and pepper powder.

Reduces inflammation

Turmeric is rich in curcumin which can help control inflammation. It is especially good for arthritis patients, as relieves joint pain and reduces both pain and fatigue.

Prevents cell damage

Curcumin in turmeric is loaded with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants protect your body from any possible damage from free radicals. It helps fight cell damage.

Supports brain function and improves memory

Consumption of turmeric milk can help prevent infections, cold, flu and many other health issues. Various studies have also stated that turmeric milk can boost brain function and improve memory.

