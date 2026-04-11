Rakul Preet Singh reveals reason she has stopped wearing heels: ‘I don’t think it’s worth going through the pain again’

Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about a back injury she suffered last year while filming De De Pyaar De 2, revealing it as the real reason she has stopped wearing heels. “I had a back injury during the shoot of De De Pyaar De 2. A spine injury. I had finished 50 per cent of the film when I got that injury, and I was bedridden for 40 days. I was like a vegetable; I didn’t know when I was going to walk again or stand again,” she had told Team Varinder Chawla in November 2025, adding that it took her nearly a year to fully recover.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Bollywood Bubble, Rakul further explained that although she previously wore heels regularly, she has avoided them throughout her recovery. “I always wore heels, but a year ago, I stopped wearing them because of my back injury. Till the time I feel I am strong enough, I don’t think it’s worth going through the pain again,” she shared.

Rakul Preet Singh details her journey post-spine injury. (Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet) Rakul Preet Singh details her journey post-spine injury. (Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Are high heels really harmful?

Dr Udit Kapoor, consultant, Metro Hospital, Faridabad said that in the case of high heels, the body weight gets evenly spread across the body so there is a high risk of back and ortho problems. High heels are not an ideal thing to wear, and especially when in recovery from a spinal injury, it should be totally avoided,” said Dr Kumar.

Dr M S Somanna, Sr. Consultant – Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, added that wearing heels for extended periods of time locks your feet into a specific position, making the muscles in your feet stiff and weak. This constant confinement limits the natural range of motion and can lead to long-term foot problems.

What should you do instead to take care of your feet?

Choose comfortable shoes with proper cushioning and toe space because they reduce pressure on the foot arches.

Moisturise your feet daily because soft skin is less likely to crack.

Trim toenails straight to prevent painful ingrown nails.

Take small breaks if your job requires long standing because movement improves blood flow.

Clean and dry your feet thoroughly after bathing to prevent fungal growth.

Replace worn-out footwear on time because flattened soles stop supporting your feet properly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.