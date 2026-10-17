Rakul Preet Singh quits coffee, says her body was ‘not consulted’: How it affects sleep, energy and gut health

Rakul Preet Singh recently quit drinking coffee and took to Instagram to share a hilarious reel announcing the update. “Apparently, quitting coffee was a decision my body was not consulted about,” she captioned the video, in which we can see her smiling bright and promptly doubling over a bed in agony to show the aftermath.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does the body react to caffeine withdrawal?

Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says that someone who drinks several cups a day may first react to the sudden lack of caffeine. However, many people adjust over time and notice changes in their energy levels, sleep quality, and overall reliance on stimulants.