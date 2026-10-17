Rakul Preet Singh quits coffee, says her body was ‘not consulted’: How it affects sleep, energy and gut health

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Rakul Preet Singh recently quit drinking coffee and took to Instagram to share a hilarious reel announcing the update. “Apparently, quitting coffee was a decision my body was not consulted about,” she captioned the video, in which we can see her smiling bright and promptly doubling over a bed in agony to show the aftermath.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How does the body react to caffeine withdrawal?
Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says that someone who drinks several cups a day may first react to the sudden lack of caffeine. However, many people adjust over time and notice changes in their energy levels, sleep quality, and overall reliance on stimulants.
According to him, the first couple of weeks can be the hardest, especially for regular drinkers. “Some may have headaches, fatigue, irritability, trouble concentrating, or strong cravings for coffee. These symptoms are usually linked to caffeine withdrawal and are typically temporary. As the body gets used to the change, these effects tend to gradually lessen,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Between weeks three and four, Dr Negalur informs that people start to feel more balanced. “Their energy levels may become steadier throughout the day, without the usual highs and lows that come with caffeine. Some also report fewer cravings and a less pressing need for coffee to stay alert or productive,” he informs.
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Impact on sleep and gut health
Dr Negalur reiterates that cutting back or eliminating caffeine can help some people fall asleep more easily and improve their sleep quality, especially if they previously drank the beverage later in the day. “Better sleep can lead to improved focus, mood, and overall well-being during the day,” Dr Negalur says.
“Those who often drink coffee on an empty stomach may experience less acidity, bloating, or stomach discomfort after reducing their intake. However, digestive responses can vary and depend on overall eating habits and lifestyle factors,” shares Dr Negalur.
In conclusion, he says that many individuals report deeper sleep, more stable energy, fewer cravings for caffeine, and a stronger sense of control over their daily schedules. “If caffeine intake was high, cutting back can also benefit heart health by reducing excess consumption. Some may even see less staining on their teeth over time,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.