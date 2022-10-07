Rakul Preet Singh’s nutritionist recommends this beverage that works as a decongestant, strengthens immunity

Traditional Indian kitchens house numerous power-packed ingredients that can help fight immunity-related issues, especially colds, coughs, and flu. A study published in the Journal of Food Science examined the chemical composition and antioxidant capacity of a few spice extracts, namely ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon, wrote celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal in her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, adding that “All the extracts were seen to exhibit a high antioxidant capacity. They promoted the growth of beneficial bacteria and suppressed the growth of pathogenic bacteria, suggesting their potential role in the regulation of intestinal microbiota. Therefore, it is important to use a variety of these powerful spices in your daily meals while cooking.”

One way to use these spices is to make a herbal tea that helps to tame the “bad kind of inflammation”. “Research tells us that including anti-inflammatory drinks in the diet may protect against obesity, depression, heart disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and a host of other diseases. Spices used to make herbal teas—mint, ginger, turmeric, and others have their own individual health benefits. They are infused with the goodness of all the antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-parasitic properties of the constituent spices, but what makes these infusions a perfect means to beat inflammation is the fact that all benefits of these spices work synergistically to heal your body,” she wrote in the book.

One such herbal concoction is turmeric tea.

Ingredients

1.5 cups – Water

¼ tsp – Dried ginger powder

A pinch of black pepper powder

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

¼ tsp – Ghee

Jaggery to taste

Method

*In 1.5 cups of water, add all the ingredients and boil for 10 minutes.

How to have?

Strain and drink.

According to Ganeriwal, turmeric tea works as a decongestant, strengthens immunity, and helps fight seasonal allergies.

How often to have?

“Have it only once a day, twice a week,” mentioned Ganeriwal in the book.

