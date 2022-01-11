Rakul Preet Singh loves khichdi; here’s why it is good for you too

Rakul Preet Singh has been quite vocal about her love for eating healthy. In an era, where many — in an attempt to lose weight — avoid carbohydrates, the actor makes sure that her diet has enough carbs to maintain her energy levels.

So it was nor surprising to see Rakul indulging in khichdi. The post, originally shared by the actor, was re-shared by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal on Instagram Stories. Take a look!

While Rakul captioned the post “khichdi mood”, Munmun said, “Khichdi is not carbs, it’s a mood! Great going!”

“The research is clear: You need carbs, we all do. Those who have tried going low-carb forever know how incredibly painful it can be,” notes Ganeriwal in her new book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet.

As per the expert, apart from fuelling the body, carbs also feed the brain. “Ever wondered why you feel satisfied after having a bowl of khichdi? It’s because carbs promote the production of serotonin, the happy hormone, and improve our mood. It’s unfortunate that in recent times, we have demonised carbs and labelled them as fattening. Not all carbs are equal. The Belly and Brain Diet is based on high-quality carbs, the complex, ‘slow-release’ kind that will foster fat-burning and make you feel lighter in both your body and mind. Unlike modern comfort foods that leave you undernourished and overfed, khichdi is so nutrient-rich, therapeutic and comforting that it’s given to babies as their first solid food as well as to the elderly, frail and sick,” she wrote in the book.

As per Ganeriwal, the combination of lentils proportioned with rice and desi ghee lends it a “unique blend”. “It becomes a unique blend of protein, fats, carbs, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals, making it a complete health food ready in a bowl. It not only nourishes the entire system, but also enhances the body’s metabolism, is easily digestible and is incredibly easy to make,” she mentioned.

Khichdi is recommended by doctors when you feel under the weather. While dal and rice and khichdi are made of the same ingredients, khichdi is known to be “more therapeutic” because of it soupy consistency, she said.

“Soups are nutrient-dense, easy to digest, rich in flavour, and they boost healing, increase satiety and exhibit anti-inflammatory properties. I encourage you to indulge in warm, comforting, filling and nourishing soups that will keep you satisfied for hours,” she noted.

When to have khichdi?

A good time to have khichdi is at dinner time, or even in the morning for breakfast.

