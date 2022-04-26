Rakul Preet Singh relishes this fresh, ripe fruit ‘for its goodness’; find out what it is

April 26, 2022 3:50:15 pm
Experts always stress the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables for good health. However, many people avoid such foods worrying about their carbs and sugar content. But looks like actor Rakul Preet Singh loves to indulge in seasonal delicacies, and recently shared a picture of herself enjoying the jackfruit.
“Carbs? Sugar? Keto? No way! I am going to relish this fresh, ripe jackfruit for its goodness. @munmun.ganeriwal says this summer fruit is rich in carbs but the kinds that is fibrous and loaded with nutrients. Go, get one for yourself now,” she wrote with the hashtags seasonal fruit, and balanced diet.
She wrote, “Eating seasonal is the key. That’s what @rakulpreet does.”
According to her book, Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, there is no restriction on the consumption of fruits as long as one chooses fresh, local, seasonal fruits and consumes them between 10 am and 4 pm. Experts say eating seasonal fruits helps one stay healthy, be on track with their diet, and keeps the body cool while also getting all the goodness of nature.
Apart from antioxidants and vitamin C, jackfruit contains a good amount of water that helps in keeping the skin hydrated from within.
What more? Jackfruit is also known to give quick energy boost without increasing the cholesterol levels while offering protection to the eyes, reducing symptoms of asthma, and contributing to good bone health.
