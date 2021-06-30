Rakul Preet Singh is all for homemade pickles; here’s proof

Nutritionists and diet experts have always vouched for homemade food for good health and increased immunity. And the pandemic just reaffirmed it.

As such, Rakul Preet Singh recently also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her homemade meal — a plate of spinach-peas rice with pickle.

The actor shared that her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recommended and she is totally loving it.

Rakul Preet Singh’s meal was spinach peas rice with homemade pickle. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories) Rakul Preet Singh’s meal was spinach peas rice with homemade pickle. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram Stories)

“Munmun Ganeriwal says pickles are healthy bacteria, and this dose of ghar ka khaana has livened up my meal,” she said.

Not just a source of healthy bacteria, homemade pickles are also a great source of essential amino acids, nutrients, and more.

According to Ganeriwal, the “live bacteria-rich pickle our daadi/naani (grandmothers) makes is through the process of ‘lacto-fermentation’, a method that is gaining popularity worldwide.”

“The salt, aids in controlling the fermentation process, the oil acts as natural preservative and the methi/jeera/dhania (fenugreek/cumin/coriander seeds) have anti–microbial properties that also enhances the taste,” she had said in an earlier Instagram post.

Besides maintaining the gut health by working on digestion, and improving immunity, homemade pickles help:

Fight obesity and diabetes

Our fast-paced lifestyle is heavy on packaged/processed food which upsets the balance of our gut microbiota. New researches link the changes in our “gut flora mix” with an increase in obesity and diabetes. “The ‘live’ bacteria in homemade achaar helps restore the diversity and strength of the gut microbiota, accelerates fat burning, and increases insulin sensitivity,” she said.

Stimulate vitamins B12 and D

Encourages the production of vitamin B12 and vitamin D3. If your blood reports have declared you deficient in these vitamins, do take a vitamin shot of your homemade achaar!

Relive bloating

By providing just the right strain of bacteria, it helps in relieving bloating and makes you look thinner on your tummy.

