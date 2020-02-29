Rakul Preet Singh adds a healthy twist to ghar ka khaana; see post

Add more fibre to your diet with this recipe shared by Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Add more fibre to your diet with this recipe shared by Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Tweaking recipes to make them healthier is becoming a regular affair these days – including among celebrities. It helps to not only get the much-required nourishment, but also breaks the monotony. If you are looking for some inspiration, check out this Instagram post by actor Rakul Preet Singh.

The De De Pyaar De actor who recently turned vegan shared a recipe as part of Twinkle Khanna-initiated #WhatsInYourDabba challenge that might not fit into the vegan category owing to the use of ghee, but is worth taking a look at.

She captioned the post, “People who know me know how much I loveeee food and eating clean is a lifestyle for me no matter which part of the world I am shooting in. Every meal is pre-planned to make sure it’s nutritious and tasty. I turned vegan about two months back and love basic ghar ka khaana for the goodness our Indian cooking has.”

Her dabba comprised Spinach Jowar Rotis, lady finger and green dal. Take a look at the recipe.

ALSO READ | Sonali Bendre just shared her favourite khichdi recipe that is healthy and easy to cook

Ingredients

1 cup – Jowar flour

1 cup – Pureed spinach

1 cup – Green dal

Ground spices

1 no – Onion

1tsp – Organic ghee

Salt to taste

1 cup – Chopped Lady finger

Method

*Take a cup of jowar flour in a bowl.

*Add 2-3 pinches of salt, then add puréed spinach into the mixture along with one fourth cup of water.

*Mix and stir incorporating all ingredients, add some more water if required and knead the dough well.

*Make dough balls, flatten it with rolling pin or your hand and cook it on the tava.

*Pressure cook a cup of green lentils. After the lentils have cooked, temper it with ground spices, onions and 1 teaspoon of organic ghee.

*Cook chopped lady finger in a pan and temper with ground spices, onions and 1 teaspoon of organic ghee.

Health benefits of jowar

–Jowar or sorgum flour is known to improve digestion as it contains a good amount of fibre.

-It helps fight free radicals, delaying ageing.

-It boosts immunity and is also a rich source of iron that ensures multiplication of red blood cells and prevents anaemia.

-As a gluten-free food, it helps people with celiac disease.

-Jowar is a rich source of protein.

-It helps control blood sugar levels and is often recommended for people with diabetes. The low glycemic index of jowar ensures that glucose is slowly released into the bloodstream. The extract of sorghum contains polyphenols which improve insulin sensitivity.

-Regular consumption of jowar is entwined with the prevention of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd